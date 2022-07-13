ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jill Duggar Dillard, husband Derick Dillard welcome baby boy

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Reality TV star Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, welcomed a new addition to their family last week.

According to People magazine and E! News, the couple’s third child, a baby boy named Frederick “Freddy” Michael Dillard, arrived July 7 via cesarean section. The newborn, who joins older brothers Israel David and Samuel Scott, weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces and was 20 inches long, the outlets reported.

“Frederick means ‘Peaceful Ruler,’ and Michael means ‘Gift from God,’” the pair wrote on their family blog Monday, adding that the name is a tribute to both Derick, 33, and his late father, Rick.

The post added that Duggar Dillard, 31, and the baby “are healthy and are enjoying bonding while we look forward to bringing him home from the hospital soon.”

The news came after the “Counting On” alum suffered a miscarriage last fall, E! reported.

#Blog#Baby Boy
