Dallas, TX

A Lucky Time For Lucky's Chicken With Three New Locations

By Danielle Zachariah
Dallas Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVandelay Hospitality, a Dallas-based restaurant group, has announced three new locations for their Nashville hot chicken concept, Lucky's Chicken, all opening in North Texas this summer. Lucky's opened its first location on Gaston Lane in East Dallas in September 2020. One new location has already opened at 3016 Forest...

www.dallasobserver.com

fwtx.com

Riscky’s BBQ Calling All Rib Eaters

The Fort Worth Stockyards is having its National Day of the American Cowboy celebration, but the real cowboy spirit is with Riscky’s 16th annual rib-eating competition on July 23. The competition will challenge about 30 barbecue lovers to chow down on as many beef ribs as possible in just...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms sets opening date for Plano location

Mendocino Farms plans to open in Plano's Legacy West development in August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options, is scheduled to open in August at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, which will be located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls such as the Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl, which features al pastor chicken, a corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage and more, according to its website. The company, which has locations across California and Texas, has a countdown to the Plano restaurant's scheduled opening at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2 on its website. A phone number for this location is not yet available. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

12 Best Italian Restaurants in Dallas

For many, few things are as comforting as a bowl of pasta. With that in mind, we've put together a list of great Italian restaurants around Dallas. So, grab your bib and a carafe of chianti and enjoy. 400 Gradi. 2000 Ross Ave. (Downtown) Since opening his original location of...
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

Rodeo Goat Casa Linda Opens Today

Rodeo Goat Ice House – a casual beer and burger joint – is now open at the historic Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas. This is the seventh location for the concept from restaurateurs Shannon Wynne, Keith Schlabs and Larry Richardson who debuted Rodeo Goat in Ft. Worth in 2012 followed by outposts in Dallas, Houston, Plano, The Harbor in Rockwall and The Sound at Cypress Waters.
DALLAS, TX
escapehatchdallas.com

Chicago’s famous Portillo’s rolls its Beef Bus through DFW to introduce Texans to Portillo’s Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches

Chicago’s famous Portillo’s is expanding to DFW this fall, but you can sneak a taste of their Italian beef sandwiches, cheese fries and Chicago-style hot dogs “dragged through the garden” (mustard, relish, celery, freshly chopped onions, sliced red tomato, kosher pickles and peppers) right now. Portillo’s...
DALLAS, TX
Axios Dallas

4 great places to get corn dogs in Dallas

Corn dogs are very Dallas — processed meat dipped in fried batter, served on a stick, ending up somehow delicious. But which spots stand out above the rest? Also, is it corn dog or corny dog?Here are four terrific places to get your deep-fried fix.1. Fletcher'sWhy it stands out: The State Fair legend has been slinging corny dogs since 1942.This year's fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. Photo courtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs2. CornDog with No NameWhy it stands out: A Fletcher mother-daughter duo founded this concept eatery, which is a good option year-round.Catch them at local...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Lost Cajun seafood and gumbo restaurant officially closes Keller location

The Lost Cajun served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. (Courtesy The Lost Cajun) The Keller location of The Lost Cajun has officially closed following a Facebook message on July 11. The restaurant was located at 721 Keller Parkway, Keller, and had been open for about three and a half years. The Lost Cajun was a seafood and gumbo restaurant that served Louisiana favorites, such as jambalaya, crawfish etouffee and beignets. The chain restaurant has more than 20 locations in eight states, including several in other parts of Texas. https://thelostcajun.com.
KELLER, TX
Dallas Observer

Potential Rolling Blackouts Have Local Restaurateurs Sweating

If you tapped your A/C up a few degrees Monday or paused your Bitcoin mining operation from 2 to 8 p.m., local restaurants are grateful. Restaurant operators across Texas breathed a sigh of relief Monday night as they turned off their lights at the end of a nervous-hot day. On Sunday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asked Texans to conserve electricity and issued an official watch for potential electric capacity shortages, which could have resulted in rolling blackouts. Record-high demand cause by a continuing heatwave pinched output.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

Have you eaten at this haunted Dallas restaurant?

Snuffer's has great burgers. It also has delicious fries. But in one particular Dallas location, there is something a little more unusual that doesn't appear on the menu. Snuffer's has nine locations in Texas, but the restaurant at 3526 Granville Ave, in Lower Greenville is different from the rest- it's haunted.
DALLAS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Iconic ‘Dallas’ TV Show Ranch Has New Owners, Ready to Rent it Out

Want to stay in the 'Dallas' ranch? Here you go. I am not going to pretend like I know the TV show 'Dallas'. It was before my time. However, I know this show had a HUGE impact on pop culture. The "Who Shot J.R.?" story line has been referenced and parodied by so many. The show did film in parts of the Dallas area for the show at the beginning. Some of the later seasons, were actually filmed in California.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The famed ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new management

PARKER, Texas — The historic Southfork Ranch in Parker, where the "Dallas" television series was filmed, is under new management. Refined Hospitality Concepts took over the ranch on July 1, according to a news release this week. The Dallas-based company will "manage all private events, including catering operations, as...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Photo Dump (7/13/22)

If you weren’t aware, I’ve been walking around Dallas, mostly downtown, for the last six or seven years at least, taking photos with my iPhone while I do so. A year or so ago, I turned some of them into a book. I also post them pretty regularly to my Instagram page. Starting now and (most likely) every week going forward, I’m going to drop a few of them here on Wednesdays. Just a little break for all of us from the news.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: July 14 – 17

Go Wildcats! My fellow Abilene Christian University alumni, Aaron Watson, takes the stage with singer/songwriter Kimberly Kelly. The Texas country music star is on tour to Unwanted Man, his latest album. Forbes describes Watson as “one of country music’s biggest DIY success stories.” His debut album, The Underdog, broke Billboard records upon its release in 2015. Purchase tickets to witness a country legend in the making.
DALLAS, TX

