Dallas, TX

Potential Rolling Blackouts Have Local Restaurateurs Sweating

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dallas Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you tapped your A/C up a few degrees Monday or paused your Bitcoin mining operation from 2 to 8 p.m., local restaurants are grateful. Restaurant operators across Texas breathed a sigh of relief Monday night as they turned off their lights at the end of a nervous-hot day. On Sunday,...

Atlas Obscura

Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
WEST, TX
lonelyplanet.com

A quick trip – but a world away – in Grapevine, Texas

© Image courtesy of Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau; Graphics by Jacob Rhoades / Lonely Planet. Full of historic charm and activities for all age groups, Grapevine, Texas delivers family-friendly activities along with plenty of wine, shopping, galleries, museums, theaters, a Public Art Trail, and more. Centrally located about 30 minutes from both Fort Worth and Dallas by car, it’s also a short train hop from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, making it a great stop for a weekend trip or the centerpiece of an entire vacation.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Mendocino Farms sets opening date for Plano location

Mendocino Farms plans to open in Plano's Legacy West development in August. (Courtesy Mendocino Farms) Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options, is scheduled to open in August at Legacy West in Plano. The eatery, which will be located at 7700 Windrose Ave., specializes in sandwiches and salads. The menu also features grain bowls such as the Smoky Chicken Elote Bowl, which features al pastor chicken, a corn and guajillo broth, zucchini, ancient grains, shredded cabbage and more, according to its website. The company, which has locations across California and Texas, has a countdown to the Plano restaurant's scheduled opening at 11 a.m. on Aug. 2 on its website. A phone number for this location is not yet available. www.mendocinofarms.com.
PLANO, TX
Dallas, TX
Restaurants
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Dallas Observer

A True Texas Two-Step: Two Distilleries Release First Collaboration in 2022 Series

The makers of Shiner Bock have teamed up with Texas-based whiskey maker Garrison Brothers Distillery for the launch of a limited edition Barrel-Aged Doppelbock. This collaboration is the first release in Shiner's 2022 Brewer's Pride Series, a line of five exclusive beers. The new double bock style is a 12% ABV and is crafted with premium 2-row copper and chocolate malts, as well as golding hops, then aged in the port barrels that were used to create Garrison Brothers' Guadalupe Bourbon.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Even Before Current Crisis, Dallas-Fort Worth Wasn't Building Nearly Enough Homes

Even before the current housing crisis hit, the Dallas-Fort Worth area wasn’t producing nearly enough homes, according to a new study about housing underproduction in major metropolitan areas across the country. Conducted by the D.C.-based nonprofit research group Up for Growth, the study examines the housing shortage in some...
DALLAS, TX
KAJA KJ 97

When Do The Rolling Blackouts Start In Texas?

Some Texans have been panicking as the weather fluctuates to extreme temperatures. And since the state experienced widespread blackouts in February of 2021 from the Arctic freeze, tons of people are frantically checking the ERCOT web dashboard and app every day to keep a check on the state's energy use.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Person
Josh Hopkins
cravedfw

Rodeo Goat Casa Linda Opens Today

Rodeo Goat Ice House – a casual beer and burger joint – is now open at the historic Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas. This is the seventh location for the concept from restaurateurs Shannon Wynne, Keith Schlabs and Larry Richardson who debuted Rodeo Goat in Ft. Worth in 2012 followed by outposts in Dallas, Houston, Plano, The Harbor in Rockwall and The Sound at Cypress Waters.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pool Poisoning? Why Now Is a Good Time to Check Your Pool

With the heat wave, a lot more families are spending time at the pool. But along with the fun comes the danger, not just with drowning but pool poisoning. Local pool operators say it has been so hot lately, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance of pool water. "The...
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

The 2022 Most Charming Houses in Dallas

Word to the wise: should you decide to take a driving tour of our 10 most charming houses in Dallas, you might want to designate a driver. This isn’t a matter of having one too many margaritas. Rather, it’s to offset the risks associated with excessive rubbernecking, as houses this downright delightful demand a double-take. So crank up that nav system (and the AC), buckle up, and be prepared to brake for beauty.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

An Old Flame Rekindled: Flickerstick Is Back by Popular Demand

From major label success to a slow burnout, the Flickerstick story is one of the wildest in Dallas’ rock history, and one that's entirely emblematic of the early aughts: It involves 9/11, Incubus, reality competition shows and the onset of social media. At the dawn of the millennium, Deep...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The "front door" for Mesquite's business community is about to get bigger

According to Airport Manager Eric Pratt, Mesquite’s municipal airport is the city’s front door for an incoming business. Sitting at 100% capacity and still trending upwards in traffic, the Mesquite Municipal Airport has begun the expanding process, as it’s acquired a 15,000 square-foot hangar. This is 1.5 times bigger than the other hangars seen throughout the airport, Pratt said.
MESQUITE, TX
Dallas Observer

Homeless People in North Texas Are Feeling the Brunt of the Ongoing Heatwave

Texas has been experiencing higher than normal temperatures since June, and the current 10-day forecast calls for Dallas temperatures to be at least 100 degrees until July 27. Like other extreme weather conditions, high heat can be deadly for homeless residents. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, heat is the...
DALLAS, TX
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.

