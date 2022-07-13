Rattlesnake Bite Kills 6-Year-Old Boy in Colorado

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man known for giving advice on mental health now has his medical license taken away. Dr. David Henderson is a psychiatrist who appeared on several news outlets including CBS 11 as an expert for multiple stories regarding mental health issues. But now, he has been arrested for two separate counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for instances on March 28 and April 1 of 2022.The Texas Medical Board on Tuesday temporarily suspended Henderson's medical license.According to an affidavit the two victims were his wife and Michael Wysocki, a family law attorney who knew Henderson for years...

2 DAYS AGO