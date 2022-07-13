WFCA all-star games on tap this weekend

The message for those participating in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s all star week remains the same.

“Remember who you’re playing for.”

For the last 15 years, the WFCA and Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin have partnered up to raise more than $5 million for sick children and their families across the state.

“First and foremost, everybody understood that whole week wasn’t just about the game itself on Saturday,” said current Evansville head coach Garth Coats, who was an assistant for former Evansville coach Ron Grovesteen in the 2018 WFCA North vs. South Small game. “ The players and coaches understood the impact they could have both on and off the field.

“Winning the game was important, but the money we helped raise for the Children’s Hospital was far more impactful.”

The 2022 All-Star Games will be held Friday and Saturday at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.

Five seniors from Brodhead/Juda and Evansville will cap off prolific prep careers by suiting up for the South Small School team in Saturday’s noon kickoff.

Gage Boegli and Colton Buttke of Brodhead/Juda, along with Chase Maves, Trevor Bahrs and Stephen Kopecky of Evansville are spending the week practicing at UW-Whitewater in preparation for Saturday’s game.

No area players were selected for the large-schools game, set for 4 p.m. on Saturday. The eight-player all-star game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday.

Boegli and Buttke led the Cardinals to an 11-1 record that included a Southwest Wisconsin Conference championship and ended with a third-round loss to Belleville in the WIAA Division 5 state playoffs.

The 5-foot-9, 215-pound Boegli carried the ball 125 times for 1,567 yards and 27 touchdowns, an average of 12.5 yards per carry. He also caught 10 passes for 158 yards and two more scores.

Boegli was named the SWC player of the year and a first-team pick on the coaches’ all-state team for small schools. He will play at UW-La Crosse.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Gage ends up being a captain before he’s done at La Crosse,” Brodhead/Juda coach Jim Matthys said. “He’s an excellent leader and and kid that just loves football. They’ll have a hard time keeping him off the field.”

The 6-foot, 210-pound Buttke anchored a line that sprung Boegli loose for his big runs and led Brodhead/Juda to 18 consecutive victories over the course of two seasons. Buttke will play at UW-Platteville.

Brodhead/Juda averaged 40.3 points and 290 yards rushing per game.

“Colton has a motor that never stops,” Matthys said. “I’m not sure where they’re going to play him position-wise at Platteville, but as he gets even bigger and stronger, they’ll find a home for him, that’s for sure.”

Though he is listed as a receiver on the WFCA all-star roster, Maves played quarterback for Evansville as the Blue Devils went 5-4 last season.

The 6-foot, 165-pound Maves completed 109 of 201 passes (54.2%) for 1,744 yards (193.8 per game) and 16 touchdowns, with five interceptions. He also rushed for 116 yards and a score.

Maves will play football at NCAA Division III Central College in Pella, Iowa.

Bahrs, at 6-1 and 160 pounds, had three interceptions and 19 tackles for the Blue Devils.

“Those two are both tremendous athletes that are going to shine at the next level,” Coats said. “When they can focus on just one sport like they will in college, that’s when you’ll really see them excel.”

The 6-3, 305-pound Kepecky was an all-Rock Valley Conference first-team selection on the defensive line and a second-team pick on the offensive line.

