NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man was sent to prison after he admitted to charges he illegally possessed firearms during separate incidents in Pottstown and Norristown. Qadir Gardner, 24, of the 1400 block of West Main Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 3½ to 7 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and persons not to possess firearms in connection with incidents that occurred between August and September of 2020 in Norristown and Pottstown.

NORRISTOWN, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO