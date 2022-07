As Independence Day came around in 2022, the celebrations of America’s successful revolution against the British monarchy took many forms. Parades, fireworks, hot dogs and burgers on the grill and plenty of red, white, and blue are all taken as signs of patriotism. But then, along comes Cassidy Hutchinson, a 25-year old woman with the courage to stand up to the most powerful men in the country and tell the truth about their nefarious attempted coup. She did it not for personal gain, not for political gain, but to defend the concept of a nation founded on the principles of liberty and justice for all.

POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO