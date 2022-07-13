3 delicious smoked meat tacos are the Wednesday Special at Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub

Something you can really sink your teeth into. There’s nothing quite like a burger made to perfection from your favorite restaurant. When it comes to veggie burgers one of the best is to be found at Shake Shack where their “Shroom Burger” is filled with gooey cheese and then coated and fried. Unlike many other vegetarian options there’s no textured vegetable protein here. Instead the meaty part of the burger is a big portabella mushroom cap and the result of this make-it-home version absolutely rivals the original in terms of flavor and crunch.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO