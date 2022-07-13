ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

3 delicious smoked meat tacos are the Wednesday Special at Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub

By Bella C
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article3 Smoked Meat Tacos with Rice $14; pulled...

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Taco Bell Replaces the Mexican Pizza With Something Weird

While they are now commonplace, partnerships between snack producers and fast food companies did not truly take off until Taco Bell's Doritos Locos Tacos. The taco shell made of the same stuff as the cheesy, crunchy chips immediately amassed a cult following and set off a wave that continues to this day.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Do Hamburgers Taste Different From A Restaurant?

There is just something about a hamburger from your favorite restaurant that gets the mouth watering in a way more than any burger you make at home. No matter how hard you try and no matter how many tips for a perfect burger you follow, you may not be able to get your own burgers to be as tasty and satisfying as the ones from your favorite burger joint.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Which Chain Makes the Best Fried Chicken?

It is not March, but the bracket formula transcends seasons and disciplines. We found the formula extremely helpful for declaring the best bowl food in 2020’s Bowl Bowl. And here, now and over the next few days (do check back), we’re applying it to the wide world of fast-food chain fried chicken.
FOOD & DRINKS
Eater

Breezy New Sherman Oaks Mexican Restaurant Boasts $42 Wagyu Steak Tacos

Newcomer Casita Mexican Restaurant & Bar opened on a busy stretch of Ventura Boulevard in late June. It comes from the same owners that opened the upscale robata spot Taisho, which sits directly across the street. Casita — not to be confused with longstanding La Casita Mexicana — resides in the former Pearl District space, by a fledgling restaurant group that hopes to make a mark in the San Fernando Valley.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoked Meat#Tacos#Pulled Pork#Beef Brisket#Rice#Food Drink
Mashed

The DIY Popeyes Chicken Bowl That's Taking Instagram By Storm

Popeyes Chicken is used to being a viral internet sensation. The most well-known viral moment had to be in 2019 when the chain's fried chicken sandwich was finally introduced to the masses. Not only did it spark a chicken sandwich Twitter war, someone was tragically stabbed to death attempting to order one of the sought-after sandwiches. The demand was so high after the initial launch that Popeyes even ran out of sandwiches after only 15 days. After this frenzied period of poultry-based uncertainty, Popeyes made the chicken sandwich permanently available on November 3, 2019 (per Thrillist).
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Brings Back Fan-Favorite Tacos

Taco Bell brought back two more fan-favorite menu items this week, both crunchy and crispy tacos. The Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Chipotle and the Cantina Crispy Chicken Taco with Avocado Ranch are now available for a limited time. Their return comes after Taco Bell launched a major offering in partnership with Cheez-It that was short-lived due to low supply.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Taco Bell Brings Back a Well-Loved Menu Item Nationwide

Taco Bell has no off season. While its fast-food rivals slow down their new menu items during the summer months or limit them to season specific specials likes Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report Summer Strawberry Salad, Taco Bell seems to bring out new ideas every few weeks.
RESTAURANTS
12tomatoes.com

Copycat Shake Shack Mushroom Burger

Something you can really sink your teeth into. There’s nothing quite like a burger made to perfection from your favorite restaurant. When it comes to veggie burgers one of the best is to be found at Shake Shack where their “Shroom Burger” is filled with gooey cheese and then coated and fried. Unlike many other vegetarian options there’s no textured vegetable protein here. Instead the meaty part of the burger is a big portabella mushroom cap and the result of this make-it-home version absolutely rivals the original in terms of flavor and crunch.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Whataburger Rolls out New Burger With an Interesting Cheese Option

Whataburger fans will have plenty of new options the next time they stop at their favorite burger restaurant. The company launched a new limited-time offering that will make blue cheese lovers excited. The Bacon Blue Cheese Burger is one of two new sandwiches added to the menu this month. The...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Buffalo Wild Wings' New Chicken Sandwich Has A Saucy Twist

While the debate rages over which are the absolute best chicken sandwiches in the US, Buffalo Wild Wings isn't too chicken to throw its wing, or breast, into the ring. As a matter of fact, "B-Dubs" wants to rule the roost with its new chicken sandwich. Diners familiar with Buffalo...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Fazoli's Just Announced A Delicious Cheesecake Factory Collab

Although Fazoli's isn't actually authentic Italian food and allegedly serves pre-made food, the chain is still pretty darn popular. One Tripadvisor review describes the chain as "a mix between Pizza Hut and Olive Garden," while another notes, "We got so much to eat for very little money." A third person writes, "If you like working class Italian food ... you'll have lots of choices and consistently tasty results."
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy