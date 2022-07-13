3 delicious smoked meat tacos are the Wednesday Special at Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub

Popeyes Chicken is used to being a viral internet sensation. The most well-known viral moment had to be in 2019 when the chain's fried chicken sandwich was finally introduced to the masses. Not only did it spark a chicken sandwich Twitter war, someone was tragically stabbed to death attempting to order one of the sought-after sandwiches. The demand was so high after the initial launch that Popeyes even ran out of sandwiches after only 15 days. After this frenzied period of poultry-based uncertainty, Popeyes made the chicken sandwich permanently available on November 3, 2019 (per Thrillist).
