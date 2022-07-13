ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, CO

Protect the Crystal River

Aspen Daily News
 2 days ago

I recently attended the Colorado River District’s State of the Rivers event in Carbondale. The evening’s presentations reminded me of the major water challenges we face in the West and just how special it is to live near the Crystal River — one of the state’s...

www.aspendailynews.com

Aspen Daily News

Parking for the people

If you want to introduce a “Living Lab” that makes every Aspen inhabitant a lab rat, please “try it out” on a ballot first. Don’t go spending taxpayer dollars, removing the people’s parking as some twisted experiment in municipal interventionism. Did we like having businesses and a semi-functioning town? You know it’s mostly people who don’t live in Aspen who keep Aspen alive? From the trucks who deliver our food, to the gas that is delivered to keep you warm in the winter, to a whole lot of city and county employees who live “out there” beyond the roundabout. Let’s not forget the tourists and the absent but home-owning taxpayer base.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Blumenthal: Two towns, with lots of agendas

This week, a tale of two towns — one a city, one a village — but both with disruptive agendas. The city of Aspen — in what appears to be a flawed PR attempt to cover up the mess they’ve made by meddling in and micromanaging the early-childhood programs at the municipally owned Yellow Brick Building — prematurely announced they’ve found a candidate to replace the long-running and respected Aspen Playgroup, which the city and its Kids First Advisory Board pressured out of business with a new set of contract terms, which many feel are untenable from an operating standpoint and which also caused Aspen Mountain Tots, the other Yellow Brick child care provider, to reduce its current offerings followed by a full shutdown in four years.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen public land managers hope surveys will shed light on crowding

Some hikers and bikers might find themselves intercepted at five major trailheads in the Aspen area over the next two weeks. Local land managers hope the public will play along. Random outdoor enthusiasts will be asked to voluntarily take a GPS device with them on their adventure and participate in...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Steve Perez

My family moved here when I was very young and my parents were working for Aspen Daily News. I decided to follow in their foot steps as well. They have treated our family well over the years. Local news is a great way to find out what’s happening in our...
ASPEN, CO
State
Colorado State
Carbondale, CO
Government
City
Carbondale, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KJCT8

Similar storm trend with temperature spike this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Along the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar in Glenwood Springs, a Flash Flood Watch will go into effect from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. A flash flood watch means there is the potential for flooding, so motorists traveling through Glenwood Canyon today should be prepared for an alternate route if a warning appears.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, July 14

A Pitkin County Alert on Tuesday afternoon said there will be a remembrance of Bob Braudis on Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. in the Benedict Music Tent, 960 North 3rd St. “This is a community remembrance, and all are welcome,” the alert states. Braudis, a former Pitkin County sheriff,...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Protest planned at Glenwood Springs' Sayre Park today

A “standing protest” will be held today at 5 p.m. at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs to show opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 overturn of Roe v. Wade. The “We Won’t Go Back” event is being organized by friends Katrina McAlpine, Trinity Stebleton and Tammy Reynolds. Reynolds said they will stay at the park, as opposed to marching, because “if people see a line of women down along Sayre Park we’re going to make more of an impact.”
Aspen Daily News

City worker shortage not unique, but still significant

The city of Aspen is working to find ways to address citywide staff shortages, but high costs of living make it difficult to attract enough talent to ease the impacts of an overworked staff on the community. The city is experiencing worker shortages across the organization from entry-level positions up...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Floridalma Elena Perez

I moved to Snowmass with my husband and kids in 1996 looking for a better place to raise our family. We became caretakers of Meanwhile Ranch in Old Snowmass. A few years later I decided to join my husband at the Aspen Daily News when a delivery position became available. I have been delivering the newspaper for about 18 years throughout The Valley.
ASPEN, CO
Westword

Get Outside: Ten Colorado Mountain Beaches You Need to Visit This Summer

When most people think of beach destinations, Colorado isn’t the first state that comes to mind. But locals know that we have plenty of options, from swimming in icy alpine lakes to cool summertime dips in deep reservoirs. The water may be chilly, but with activities such as paddleboarding and even boating, it's worth visiting a mountain beach. And during the hottest months of the year, you're likely to find yourself jumping in.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Basalt council on hot seat in review of new grocery store, apartments

The Basalt Town Council is struggling to figure out what to do with a development application at one of the most visible sites in town. Councilman David Knight said there is “trepidation” among council members over settling the stakes at the former Clark’s Market space at the gateway to the historic downtown. Developers Tim Belinski and Andrew Light submitted an application for 67 apartments and a 9,000-square-foot grocery story in a new three-story building. The old grocery store building would be demolished to make way for a new structure. About 20,000 square feet of the old structure has been sitting vacant for more than a decade.
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Pauli Hayes

I was born and raised in Aspen in the 50s and 60s, the most magical childhood imaginable. I knew from the time I was a little girl that I wanted to work in newspapers—the roar of the press, the clack of typewriter keys, the old Linotypes, the new computers and the loud staff in the old, drafty Aspen Times. My mentor was my mother, Aspen legend Mary Eshbaugh Hayes, who spent 60 years in one incarnation or other at the Aspen Times. I also worked there for 10 years. How she would laugh that I work for the competition! A part-time copy editing job opened up at the Aspen Daily News going on four years ago and I jumped. I am so glad I did.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Traffic calming wasted

Smuggler traffic in Aspen’s West End: Whaa whaa. I doubt there will be much sympathy from commuters. The voting full-time residents of Aspen have continually voted against addressing the gridlock on the Entrance to Aspen. This has come back to bite them. I know y’all hate hearing this but...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Skiing Co. announces promotions

Aspen Skiing Co. announced numerous promotions and appointments to new positions across various departments on Wednesday, including a new Aspen Mountain manager. “With a few recent departures of longtime employees, as well as the growth of our operations, we are happy to announce a number of new roles and promotions across the company,” Mike Kaplan, SkiCo president and CEO, said in a statement. “I am very pleased that all of these new positions are being filled by internal candidates, which is consistent with our commitment to develop and promote internally whenever possible.”
ASPEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman's body discovered in creek in Colorado mountain town

The body of a deceased 40-year-old woman was discovered in Gore Creek on Saturday, according to officials from the Vail Police Department. The body was found at about 8:35 AM on Saturday morning near the East Vail 'Park and Ride' lot at Bighorn Road. Crews from the Vail Police Department, Vail Fire, Vail Mountain Rescue, and Eagle County Paramedic Services responded to the scene.
VAIL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Smoker on gondola may have started fire at famed Colorado ski resort

When smoke started rising from the slopes of Aspen Mountain, quick action by resort staff may have prevented a very dangerous scenario. According to a press release from Aspen Snowmass, a small fire that was started along the 'Ridge of Bell' on Aspen Mountain on July 9 may have been the result of someone smoking a cigarette on the gondola and tossing their lit butt. During summer operations, the only open lift that travels over this terrain is the Silver Queen Gondola, with few trails cutting through the area.
Aspen Daily News

Need more policing

Regarding the traffic problems in the West End, Monday at about 3:30 p.m. I saw a police car with lights flashing that had pulled over a bicyclist on West Smuggler Street between 6th and 7th streets for apparently rolling through a stop light. Are you kidding me? Cars routinely do...
ASPEN, CO

