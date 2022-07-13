Need more policing

I was born and raised in Aspen in the 50s and 60s, the most magical childhood imaginable. I knew from the time I was a little girl that I wanted to work in newspapers—the roar of the press, the clack of typewriter keys, the old Linotypes, the new computers and the loud staff in the old, drafty Aspen Times. My mentor was my mother, Aspen legend Mary Eshbaugh Hayes, who spent 60 years in one incarnation or other at the Aspen Times. I also worked there for 10 years. How she would laugh that I work for the competition! A part-time copy editing job opened up at the Aspen Daily News going on four years ago and I jumped. I am so glad I did.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO