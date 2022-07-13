ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Traffic calming wasted

Aspen Daily News
 2 days ago

Smuggler traffic in Aspen’s West End: Whaa whaa. I doubt there will be much sympathy...

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Aspen Daily News

Aspen public land managers hope surveys will shed light on crowding

Some hikers and bikers might find themselves intercepted at five major trailheads in the Aspen area over the next two weeks. Local land managers hope the public will play along. Random outdoor enthusiasts will be asked to voluntarily take a GPS device with them on their adventure and participate in...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Parking for the people

If you want to introduce a “Living Lab” that makes every Aspen inhabitant a lab rat, please “try it out” on a ballot first. Don’t go spending taxpayer dollars, removing the people’s parking as some twisted experiment in municipal interventionism. Did we like having businesses and a semi-functioning town? You know it’s mostly people who don’t live in Aspen who keep Aspen alive? From the trucks who deliver our food, to the gas that is delivered to keep you warm in the winter, to a whole lot of city and county employees who live “out there” beyond the roundabout. Let’s not forget the tourists and the absent but home-owning taxpayer base.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

‘Big shoes to fill’ in Glenwood Springs City Hall

In six short years, Glenwood Springs City Manager Debra Figueroa helped guide the city through three natural disasters, two major bridge replacements, the final planning stages of the city’s ambitious fire evacuation route via South Bridge and the longest sustained detour in the nation’s history. But for her...
Aspen Daily News

Business owners, sheriff critical of Galena Cooper Living Lab

Public comments about the Galena Cooper Living Lab project, provided to the Aspen City Council at Tuesday’s regular meeting, were generally unfavorable. The Living Lab is an effort to test parking and safety in Aspen’s downtown core, as well as to improve mobility for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. The project includes a dedicated bike lane and the conversion of 44 diagonal parking spaces in the downtown core to parallel. The city will be collecting public feedback throughout the project, which will conclude at the end of September.
ASPEN, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aspen, CO
Traffic
City
Aspen, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
Aspen Daily News

Pauli Hayes

I was born and raised in Aspen in the 50s and 60s, the most magical childhood imaginable. I knew from the time I was a little girl that I wanted to work in newspapers—the roar of the press, the clack of typewriter keys, the old Linotypes, the new computers and the loud staff in the old, drafty Aspen Times. My mentor was my mother, Aspen legend Mary Eshbaugh Hayes, who spent 60 years in one incarnation or other at the Aspen Times. I also worked there for 10 years. How she would laugh that I work for the competition! A part-time copy editing job opened up at the Aspen Daily News going on four years ago and I jumped. I am so glad I did.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Menter: True art is dangerous

It’s a quotation attributed to the late great American composer, musician and bandleader, Duke Ellington. “Art is dangerous. It is one of the attractions: when it ceases to be dangerous you don’t want it.”. Dare I interpret the great Ellington, he referred to those who not only understand...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Skiing Co. announces promotions

Aspen Skiing Co. announced numerous promotions and appointments to new positions across various departments on Wednesday, including a new Aspen Mountain manager. “With a few recent departures of longtime employees, as well as the growth of our operations, we are happy to announce a number of new roles and promotions across the company,” Mike Kaplan, SkiCo president and CEO, said in a statement. “I am very pleased that all of these new positions are being filled by internal candidates, which is consistent with our commitment to develop and promote internally whenever possible.”
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Protest planned at Glenwood Springs' Sayre Park today

A “standing protest” will be held today at 5 p.m. at Sayre Park in Glenwood Springs to show opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 overturn of Roe v. Wade. The “We Won’t Go Back” event is being organized by friends Katrina McAlpine, Trinity Stebleton and Tammy Reynolds. Reynolds said they will stay at the park, as opposed to marching, because “if people see a line of women down along Sayre Park we’re going to make more of an impact.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Calming#West End
Aspen Daily News

House the essentials

Hooray to our Pitkin County commissioners for saying “no” to Aspen’s attempted reach into Pitkin County taxpayers’ pockets to satisfy the bottomless pit of demand for socialist-taxpayer-subsidized housing for everyone who chooses to live in Pitkin County. Nancy Reagan famously said “Just say no” to the demands of such addicts. Teddy Roosevelt told the freeloaders of his time the same thing and then said “bully!”
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Basalt plan for housing criticized over price

A developer’s proposal to include 46 units of affordable housing in a 155-unit project went haywire at a Basalt Town Council meeting Tuesday night and faces an uncertain fate. The council and developer Michael Lipkin negotiated a plan on June 14 for Lipkin to provide 23 residences that could...
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Need more policing

Regarding the traffic problems in the West End, Monday at about 3:30 p.m. I saw a police car with lights flashing that had pulled over a bicyclist on West Smuggler Street between 6th and 7th streets for apparently rolling through a stop light. Are you kidding me? Cars routinely do...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Suspect arrested Thursday in Glenwood shooting investigation

A suspect was taken into custody Thursday afternoon following an alleged shooting in Glenwood Springs that resulted in an individual being taken to Valley View Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The victim, who was not named, was recovered from the scene of a shooting at a residence near...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Aspen Daily News

Basalt council on hot seat in review of new grocery store, apartments

The Basalt Town Council is struggling to figure out what to do with a development application at one of the most visible sites in town. Councilman David Knight said there is “trepidation” among council members over settling the stakes at the former Clark’s Market space at the gateway to the historic downtown. Developers Tim Belinski and Andrew Light submitted an application for 67 apartments and a 9,000-square-foot grocery story in a new three-story building. The old grocery store building would be demolished to make way for a new structure. About 20,000 square feet of the old structure has been sitting vacant for more than a decade.
BASALT, CO
Aspen Daily News

Floridalma Elena Perez

I moved to Snowmass with my husband and kids in 1996 looking for a better place to raise our family. We became caretakers of Meanwhile Ranch in Old Snowmass. A few years later I decided to join my husband at the Aspen Daily News when a delivery position became available. I have been delivering the newspaper for about 18 years throughout The Valley.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Steve Perez

My family moved here when I was very young and my parents were working for Aspen Daily News. I decided to follow in their foot steps as well. They have treated our family well over the years. Local news is a great way to find out what’s happening in our...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, July 14

A Pitkin County Alert on Tuesday afternoon said there will be a remembrance of Bob Braudis on Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. in the Benedict Music Tent, 960 North 3rd St. “This is a community remembrance, and all are welcome,” the alert states. Braudis, a former Pitkin County sheriff,...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Protect the Crystal River

I recently attended the Colorado River District’s State of the Rivers event in Carbondale. The evening’s presentations reminded me of the major water challenges we face in the West and just how special it is to live near the Crystal River — one of the state’s last undammed, free-flowing rivers. Our rivers are indeed at a dire point as demand continues to increase while water supply keeps dropping.
CARBONDALE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy