GBP VP & Matchmaker Roberto Diaz discusses Ryan Garcia’s next fight and potential future. On Saturday night, one of boxing’s youngest stars returns to the ring as the main event on DAZN live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Undefeated lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia (22-0) will be going up against the tough veteran Javier Fortuna (37-3-1). This fight will be the second one this year for Garcia after only fighting once last year.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO