ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

I believe I will be UFC champion in the next 10 years – Tom Aspinall

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oAkiN_0gdsk5qW00

Tom Aspinall believes he is destined to become UFC heavyweight champion but insisted it would be “stupid” to overlook the threat of Curtis Blaydes next weekend.

Aspinall has made quite the splash since joining the UFC, not only winning all five fights inside the distance but showcasing his range with devastating power as well as formidable grappling skills.

Defeating Alexander Volkov via armbar submission at a raucous O2 Arena in March catapulted Aspinall up the heavyweight rankings and he could move into the top five by beating Blaydes on July 23 in London .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LqukR_0gdsk5qW00

Francis Ngannou is the current champion but is convalescing after major knee surgery, and while there are others ahead of Aspinall in the queue for a shot the Briton is sanguine about the future.

“I believe one day I will be UFC champion at some point in the next 10 years before I retire,” he said. “I’m not bothered about who fights who, how it plays out, who beats who, who wins and loses.

“All that stuff is irrelevant to me, I have a strong belief that I’m going to be UFC champion one day and it’ll work itself out.

“I’m one of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC, I’ve got the best finishing record in the UFC and I’ve got different finishes from all different positions.

“I can win anywhere which is pretty rare, especially for heavyweights. I can finish the fight from literally any position.”

If he sounds bullish about what lies ahead, Aspinall was adamant his sole focus is Blaydes, a more experienced campaigner with wins over Junior dos Santos, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus.

Only Ngannou and big-hitting Derrick Lewis have beaten Blaydes, a wrestler by trade with the record for the most takedowns in UFC history (62) but who also has 11 knockouts in his 15 mixed martial arts wins.

“I’m not really interested in looking past Curtis at all,” Aspinall said. “It would be stupid to look past someone that good. Definitely on paper it’s the toughest test of my career.

“He’s the guy who everyone’s avoiding in the division, I’m completely aware of that but if everyone’s avoiding him that makes me want to fight him more.”

Aspinall has gone back and forth to the Netherlands for sparring camps while every day for the past year he has been immersing himself in freezing water in a bid to build his mental endurance.

I can win anywhere which is pretty rare especially for heavyweights. I can finish the fight from literally any position

Tom Aspinall

“I’ve got an ice bath, I do cold showers, I’m into all that,” the 29-year-old said. “It’s something I’ve recently got into but I feel the benefits massively.

“If you can stay calm when you’re absolutely freezing the chances are more likely you’re going to stay calm in other situations as well in my opinion.”

Aspinall’s clash against Volkov headlined the UFC’s first event in London since Covid-19, while the Wigan native will top the bill again this month.

He knows he can perform in the tensest moments, which he welcomes despite admitting there will be nerves before he takes to the octagon.

“This is the life I chose,” he said. “If I didn’t want to do that, I’d be doing something else like working in an office or in a car garage, something that doesn’t require any pressure.

“I have to embrace the pressure and I enjoy the pressure. When I stop feeling like that then I’ll probably stop fighting and go and do something else that brings me those same kind of feelings.”

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey: What Is The Former UFC Star’s MMA Record?

Ronda Rousey has been making waves in WWE for a while now after transitioning from combat sports to the world of sports entertainment. Ever since her first on-camera appearance at SummerSlam 2014, the self-proclaimed “baddest woman on the planet” was rumored to be entering the squared circle for years before she officially signed with the company in 2017. After making her presence felt in the aftermath of the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble, she made her in-ring WWE debut at Wrestlemania 34, successfully teaming up with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey has since won both the “Raw” and “SmackDown” Women’s Championships, main-evented WWE’s first all-woman pay-per-view, and taken part in the first Wrestlemania main event in history to feature the women’s division. Regardless of how you feel about Rousey, it’s undeniable that her star power and influence helped galvanize WWE’s women’s division from 2017 to 2019.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC Long Island gambling preview: Can Yair Rodriguez get over the hump to a title shot and cash tickets?

The UFC train keeps right on rolling this weekend with UFC Long Island on Saturday evening. The main event is a featherweight bout between Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez that may well determine the next challenger to Alexander Volkanovski’s 145-pound title. While that bout is taking up all the headlines, the rest of the card is filled with compelling and/or important matchups across multiple divisions. Let’s take a look at the best ones to place wagers on.
UFC
MiddleEasy

John Dodson Shocked By UFC Release After Signing New Deal

John Dodson was shocked to learn that the UFC was releasing him from his contract just after signing a new deal with the promotion. Dodson was released from his UFC deal back in 2020 shortly after a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 252. It marked Dodson’s third loss...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curtis Blaydes
Person
Junior Dos Santos
mmanews.com

Michelle Waterson Shares How Donald Cerrone Got Her Into MMA

Following the retirement of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Michelle Waterson reflects on the impact he had on her. Donald Cerrone will go down in history as one of the most liked fighters in UFC history. He was always ready to step in on short notice and save a fight card. Although he never won that elusive UFC title, he was one of the best for a very long time.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
MiddleEasy

Jan Blachowicz Teases He Still Might Get Jiri Prochazka Fight, Down To Welcome Kamaru Usman At 205 Lbs

Jan Blachowicz has not given up on a showdown with Jiri Prochazka. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz was expected to challenge the new divisional king Jiri Prochazka in his first title defense. After dethroning Glover Teixeira at UFC 275, Prochazka named Blachowicz as the biggest challenge ahead and expressed his desire to compete with him in his next outing.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Martial Arts#Ufc Champion#Combat#O2 Arena
MMAmania.com

UFC Long Island predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Ortega vs. Yair

After falling short against the division’s elite, Brian Ortega and Yair Rodriguez will attempt to prove they still belong at the top of the Featherweight division this Saturday (July 16, 2022) when they headline UFC Long Island inside UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. The ABC-televised card will also see Michelle Waterson square off with Amanda Lemos, Li Jingliang trade hands with fellow Welterweight finisher Muslim Salikhov, and Sumudaerji end a lengthy layoff against Matt Schnell.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MMAmania.com

Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy full fight preview | UFC Long Island

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s Flyweight veterans Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy will face off this weekend (Sat., July 2, 2022) at UFC 276 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tate’s big 2021 return to action has been a mixed bag so far. Though she pummeled Marion Reneau...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bjpenndotcom

A slated welterweight matchup has been scratched from UFC 277

For the second straight day, a fight at UFC 277 has been scratched due to an injury. Yesterday, BJPENN.com reported that Diego Ferreira was forced out of his lightweight bout against Drakkar Klose. Now, sources tell BJPENN.com that Ferreira’s teammate in Ramiz Brahimaj has also been forced out of his UFC 277 fight against Michael Morales due to an undisclosed injury. The promotion is searching for a replacement for Morales, sources say.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Chris Weidman provides latest update on recovery, reveals corner assignment at UFC 277

LAS VEGAS — Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is recovering at an incredible pace from his gruesome leg break against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in April 2021. Weidman sits down with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck to discuss his timeline to return to the octagon, if he could fight before the end of 2022, how fans will be able to get a behind the scenes look at the struggles he’s gone through on the road to recovery, cornering Anthony Smith in his UFC 277 fight against Magomed Ankalaev, and more at the UFC X Fan Expo.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Jan Blachowicz teases Israel Adesanya rematch at 185 pounds: ‘Why not? I will do it’

Jan Blachowicz is open to rematching Israel Adesanya, so long as it’s for the middleweight title. Earlier this month, Adesanya defended his belt for the fifth time, winning a lackluster decision over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. The win earned Adesanya a lot of criticism for his defensively-minded approach, particularly after promising to deliver a spectacular performance, and had some people arguing that Adesanya’s loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, during a failed attempt to move up and claim the light heavyweight title, has caused “The Last Stylebender” to become totally risk averse, to the detriment of entertainment. Fortunately, Blachowicz has a solution to the problem: they run the fight back, this time at 185 pounds.
UFC
mmanews.com

UFC Long Island: Ortega vs. Rodriguez Official Weigh-In Results

UFC Long Island takes place tomorrow afternoon from the UBS Arena, but first come the weigh-in results to make matters official!. In the main event, fireworks are to be expected when Brian Ortega (#2) meets Yair Rodriguez (#3). For Rodriguez, he will be chasing his first UFC title shot with a win. Meanwhile, Ortega will be taking the first steps to work his way back to champion Alexander Volkanovski after falling short in his second world title shot at UFC 266 last September. Regardless of the result, fans and pundits agree that the MMA community is in for an enthralling stylistic clash in this must-see headliner.
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy