ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Jones denies rumours he collapsed ahead of Budapest show

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xCtBo_0gdsk1Jc00

Sir Tom Jones has denied rumours that he collapsed ahead of his show in Budapest .

The 82-year-old was forced to cancel his MVM Dome concert (12 July) at short notice, causing speculation about what had happened.

In an Instagram post, the singer set the record straight: “I did NOT ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour.”

Jones said the cancellation was in fact due to a diagnosed case of viral laryngitis, which he is now on medication for.

He did however want to apologise to disappointed fans for the cancellation at such short notice and told those concerned that the show had already been rescheduled for 16 August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZzPSn_0gdsk1Jc00

His post on Instagram read: "Hello to all concerned: I travelled last night from the UK to Budapest and woke this morning with an uncomfortable throat.

"A specialist came to visit and diagnosed ‘viral laryngitis’. He strongly advised postponing this evening’s show and prescribed medication and vocal rest...

"Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour.”

He added: “Unfortunately the show had to be cancelled at the last minute, and for that I am very sorry.

"However, the show in Budapest has been rescheduled and will take place on August 16. Thanks again for all your kind concern. TJ."

Jones is currently in the middle of his European Surrounded by Time tour.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Country Singer Marries, Reveals Stunning Photos

The popular country music singer is now a married woman. Earlier this month Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan in Ireland. The 34-year-old went to Instagram to share photos from the ceremony, which was delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were due to get married and we...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Tom Jones Responds to Rumor He Collapsed Onstage Before Canceling Concert

Music legend Tom Jones denied rumors he collapsed on stage before he canceled a show in Budapest. Instead, the "It's Not Unusual" singer said he was diagnosed with "viral laryngitis" and was told to rest his vocal cords. The Budapest show was rescheduled for August. Jones, 82, reportedly collapsed at...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Co-Stars Tie the Knot

Daisy Wood-Davis and Luke Jerdy, who starred in the British soap opera Hollyoaks, married in Spain last month. The two got engaged in 2019 and are parents to son Asa, who was born in September 2021. Wood-Davis, 31, played Kim Butterfield on Hollyoaks, while Jerdy, 32, played Jesse Donovan. Wood-Davis...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
OK! Magazine

Prince William Delivers STUNNING ULTIMATUM To Ailing Queen, Demands She Banish Disgraced Son Prince Andrew Or He'll 'Withdraw' From Public Event

Prince William has emerged as the royal who wants to protect the British monarchy.In a stunning move, OK! has learned the second in line to the throne resorted to a rare and private ultimatum to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, after disgraced sex pest Prince Andrew made a Machiavellian bid to return to public life.William, the 39-year-old father of three and husband of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, told the ailing Queen it was “him or me” when slippery Andrew tried to slide his way into formal ceremonies at the Garter Day service last Monday.At the eleventh hour and unbeknownst the wider...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budapest#Rumours#Mvm Dome
NBC News

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released. In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
New York Post

Soap opera star Donna Mills says she was the inspiration for Sandy from ‘Grease’

Tell us more, tell us more. Soap opera star Donna Mills claimed in a video on Monday that she was the real-life inspiration for the “Grease” ingénue Sandy. The 81-year-old star posted the video on her Instagram in which she’s dressed as Sandy Olsson, wearing a pink sweater and then dons a leather jacket over a lacy top.
MUSIC
shefinds

Toby Keith's Heartbreaking Message To Fans After Announcing Shocking Health Battle: ‘I Need Time To Breathe, Recover and Relax'

Country music singer and musician Toby Keith revealed in a heartbreaking message to fans that he has been battling stomach cancer since late 2021, is receiving treatment and will hopefully be able to perform live soon. The “Red Solo Cup” hitmaker, 60, opened up about his condition with his 809K Instagram followers in a post last week.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy