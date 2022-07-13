ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lauren Goodger shares heartfelt lyrics to Celine Dion song following death of baby

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2sLF_0gdsjvFu00

Lauren Goodger has shared lyrics from Celine Dion ’s emotional ballad, “A Mother’s Prayer”, as she grieves the death of her newborn daughter, Lorena.

On Sunday (10 July) the former The Only Way Is Essex ( TOWIE ) star announced the sad news on Instagram that her daughter Lorena had died two days after being born.

Goodger said Lorena was born a “beautiful healthy baby”. She did not disclose the cause of her daughter’s death.

On Tuesday (12 July) Goodger shared the lyrics of Dion’s 2004 single to her Instagram story.

As the heartfelt song played in the background, the lyrics “lead her to a place, guide her with your grace to a place where she’ll be safe” flashed up against a black background.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXzJF_0gdsjvFu00

She captioned the post with a single broken heart emoji.

Goodger previously disclosed that Lorena was born with “no pregnancy or labour complications”.

“Words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me,” Goodger wrote in her original post, sharing a photograph of Lorena’s hand in hers.

“There was no pregnancy or labour complications and she was fine & healthy but I am not going into detail right now just know that there was nothing wrong with her or myself she was perfect I can’t understand it she is so so beautiful Larose twin so similar...”

Goodger said she and her partner, Charles Drury, are now home from the hospital. The couple also have a daughter named Larose, who turns one later this month.

“I am broken. I am back home from hospital me and Charlie spent as much time with our baby girl Lorena and I haven’t said my goodbye yet...” she wrote.

Goodger continued: “Please can I ask photographers to respect our privacy right now as we have a lot of grieving to do and funeral organising that I just need this time & with my baby girl Larose she is my rock that’s getting me through this or I wouldn’t survive.”

Messages of condolences to the couple have poured in from friends and fans.

Fellow TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong commented: “Oh darling heartbroken for you sending you strength and love and hope your get the respect and privacy you need to grieve.”

Georgia Kousoulou wrote: “I’m so so sorry Lauren , sending you so much love [and] strength right now.”

“Lauren I am devestated for you sending so much love right now,” Gemma Collins said.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can contact stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands on 0808 164 3332 or email helpline@sands.org.uk . The helpline is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday, and until 9.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

You can also find bereavement support at The Lullaby Trust by calling 0808 802 6868 or emailing support@lullabytrust.org.uk .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jessica Simpson says Selena Gomez took her daughter to an Olivia Rodrigo concert: ‘A great babysitter’

Jessica Simpson just revealed that Selena Gomez once took her 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell, to an Olivia Rodrigo concert and praised the actor for being such a “great babysitter”The 42-year-old singer discussed motherhood during an Instagram Live with Suneel Gupta while appearing on American Express Business’ episode of Business Class: Office Hours. During the conversation, the actor said she didn’t get to take her daughter to her first concert because Gomez was Maxwell’s “babysitter” to see Rodrigo.“I was sad when Maxwell got to go to her first concert..[to see] Olivia Rodrigo,” Simpsons explained. “Selena Gomez was her babysitter.”“She went with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Joe Jonas shares sweet video dedicated to wife Sophie Turner after welcoming second baby

Joe Jonas has shared a sweet video celebrating his relationship with his wife Sophie Turner after the couple welcomed their second child together.The 32-year-old singer uploaded a video dedicated to Turner on his Instagram on Friday, which was set to his band DNCE’s song, Got Me Good.The clip featured some of the couple’s most memorable moments over the years, and began with Turner sitting at a table while smiling at the camera before transitioning into a separate video of Jonas hugging her. He also shared photos from the couple’s 2019 Las Vegas, Nevada, wedding. The footage concluded with a...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul”

As promised, Beyoncé has released the new song “Break My Soul.” The track features a synth line reminiscent of Robin S.’ classic house hit “Show Me Love” and a vocal sample of Big Freedia’s “Explode,” from the 2014 LP Just Be Free: “Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest.” Listen to “Break My Soul” below. Read Pitchfork’s track review of “Break My Soul.”
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celine Dion
Person
Gemma Collins
Person
Lauren Goodger
Person
Charles Drury
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts, 61, Announces Her Partner Amber Laign, 47, Is Finishing Radiation And That She’s Taking Time Off From GMA: ‘Once She Rings That Bell We’re Heading to Our Happy Place!’

“Sweet Amber,” as she is lovingly nicknamed by the TV personality, also a breast cancer survivor, has been battling the same disease since December. Amber unfortunately had some challenges along the way with her chemotherapy treatment, until now that is!. When going through cancer, it’s important to celebrate every...
CANCER
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a second child together via a surrogate.The reality TV star and NBA basketball player – who have had a tumultuous relationship since 2016 due to Thompson’s repeated infidelity – already have a four-year-old daughter named True.A representative for Kardashian confirmed in a statement to Sky News: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”According to reports by US media, the birth of the baby is “imminent”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘Shut up or get out’: Hoyle throws Scottish MPs out of Commons for independence protestTeenage mother takes toddler son to prom as dateSusanna Reid announces summer break from Good Morning Britain
NBA
The Independent

Former child star Edward Furlong reveals new teeth after meth and heroin addiction

Edward Furlong, who found fame as a child actor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, has received a new set of teeth following years of drug addiction.The 44-year-old opened up about his abuse of meth and heroin throughout his twenties and thirties, which led to his overdosing a “couple” of times.Furlong starred opposite Arnold Schwarzeneggar in the Terminator film when he was 13, also appearing in American History X with Edward Norton and Before and After with Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson.However, his struggles with drug addiction led to several convictions, the most recent of which was in 2016 for being...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

'Let's just call it what it is': Jessie J appeals to fans after claiming designer gloves and ring were STOLEN at festival to commemorate late British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards

Jessie J has appealed to fans after her designer gloves and ring were stolen at a special festival on Saturday held in honor of British entrepreneur, Jamal Edwards. The British music mogul passed away from cardiac arrhythmia after having taken recreational drugs, aged 31, in February. Jessie, 34, had been...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson reveals he wants to have a kid

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson revealed it was his dream “to have a kid”.The former Saturday Night Live comedian spoke candidly about his plans for starting a family in a forthcoming episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, set to air on Thursday (14 July).“I’m so excited for that chapter, that’s kind of what I’m preparing for now”, said Davidson.The King of Staten Island actor, who is currently dating SKIMS mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, said he is prioritising his self-improvement in preparation for fatherhood.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kim Kardashian describes daughter North pranking her with 'murder scene'Woman says date ditched her when she took a nap after flying cross-countryCamilla joined by friends for 75th birthday 'Oldie Luncheon'
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

First Pic! Maria Sharapova & Alexander Gilkes Welcome Baby Boy

Tennis star Maria Sharapova and her fiancé Alexander Gilkes are first-time parents!. On Friday, Sharapova announced the birth of their son, Theodore, who arrived on July 1. She captioned the pic, “The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for.”. Sharapova announced her pregnancy...
TENNIS
People

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Renaissance Album

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving," the Grammy-winning singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art. "My intention was...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Ralph Pittman’s Job Is Far More Laid Back Than Drew Sidora’s ‘RHOA’ Shifts

In Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, actress Drew Sidora took viewers behind the scenes of her home life with her husband, Ralph Pittman. Drew and Ralph were already married for six years before she became a full-time cast member. The couple, who wed in 2014, raise their three children together, which includes Drew’s eldest son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

North & Chicago West Rock $3K Balenciaga Purses While Out With Mom Kim K. In NYC

North West, 9, and Chicago West, 4, are holding their own in the fashion department! The daughters of Kim Kardashian, 41, were seen heading out on Tuesday, July 12, in New York City. And the tots, walking alongside their mom, were each carrying black Balenciaga handbags valued at $3k! In the photos, North and Chicago rocked matching black jeans and short sleeve top ensembles. While Chicago wore her hair up in high buns and rocked gray boots, North styled her hair in long braids and wore sunglasses and chunky platform shoes. In one pic, North and Chicago adorably held hands while passing photographers, and in another, all three linked hands. Kim wore a sleek gray tank top and cargo pants with boots as the trio left the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, accompanied by a bodyguard.
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Taye Diggs Questioned About His Relationship Status With Apryl Jones

They've been touted by their fans as the new "couple goals," but Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have yet to officially state that they are in a relationship. Jones has famously been tied to Omarion, the father of her children who she also starred alongside in Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. In more recent years, she was known to date Omarion's former B2K groupmate Fizz, and that played out on later seasons of the VH1 series.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Zendaya Shows off 'Baby's First Stitches' After Accident

Zendaya's recent foray into the kitchen didn't exactly end as she expected. The Euphoria star ended up having to get stitches after attempting to cook Wednesday, documenting the whole experience on her Instagram Story. Posting a photo of her bandaged-up pointer finger, Zendaya wrote wryly, "See now...this is why I don't cook."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy