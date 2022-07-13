Gloomhaven board game is 45% off for Prime Day – and it’s our gaming writer’s favourite

If you’re struggling in the heat (there’s currently 45 per cent off one of our favourite fans ), we’d recommend taking your mind off it with a board game . And, luckily, we’ve found a Prime Day deal just for you.

With gaming in mind, though, if you prefer to take things off-screen and to your tabletop instead, there’s currently 45 per cent off Gloomhaven, which according to our gaming writer , Jasper Pickering , has been cited as one of the best games ever made.

And, you can trust his judgement because he spent hours testing different tabletop options for his review of the best solo board games , in which Gloomhaven took the top spot, thanks to being a “deeply expansive RPG [role-playing game]”.

The game can be yours for a few pennies shy of £77, thanks to the 45 per cent discount. If you need some more persuasion, read on for everything you need to know, including why Pickering thinks you should add this to your collection.

Gloomhaven: Was £139.99, now £76.98, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re looking for something to keep you entertained this summer and beyond, Gloomhaven is the answer. It took the top spot in our review of the best solo board games , with Pickering noting that it’s a “deep, player-driven campaign”, that “goes far beyond most other role-playing board games”. It’s the “evolving narrative” that he cites as the reason for returning to it time and again.

“Players will make choices along the way, fight stronger enemies, improve the town’s prosperity, and even retire their characters once they’ve completed their story arc before taking on a new role,” he notes.

Another good thing about it is that, should you wish, it’s also a “good fit for a party of would-be adventurers”, as well as working “well as a single-player experience with one person controlling two characters”.

As with all “good adventure games, it will take time to complete, but players will be grateful for the journey”, he added. Gloomhaven “consistently tops the list of best board games ever made for a reason”, so it’s certainly a wise investment, particularly while there’s a 45 per cent saving to be had.

