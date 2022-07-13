ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Nadhim Zahawi says he would ‘certainly’ give Boris Johnson job in cabinet

By Laurene Rey-Millet
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rMRFv_0gdsjtUS00

Nadhim Zahawi said he would “certainly” offer Boris Johnson a position in his cabinet if he becomes prime minister , adding the current Tory leader has been a friend of his for 30 years.

The Chancellor told LBC: “He has been the most consequential prime minister of his generation…he delivered Brexit, he got us through a global pandemic.”

Mr. Zahawi is one of the eight contenders for the leadership of the Conservative Party and will be on the ballot paper when MPs begin voting Wednesday 13 July to elect a successor to Mr. Johnson.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

No 10 denies Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds caught ‘in flagrante’ in his office when MP walked in

Boris Johnson and his then girlfriend Carrie Symonds were not caught “in flagrante” when a government minister walked in on them in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary, Downing Street has told The Independent.A senior No 10 source attacked “sordid and untrue” reports of the alleged incident that have surfaced in recent days.The source said Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, who raised concerns with colleagues after walking in on the couple in 2018, before their relationship was public, is “adamant that nothing remotely physical was going on”.They were not found “in physical contact” by Mr Burns, stated the No...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Contest to Replace Boris Johnson Begins, Opponents Demand He Goes Now

LONDON (Reuters) -As many as a dozen candidates were on Friday eyeing up replacing Boris Johnson as British prime minister after he was forced to quit by his own party, with opponents saying they want him out of Downing Street immediately. Johnson said on Thursday that he would step down...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tory#Lbc#The Conservative Party
The Independent

‘Abuse of power’: Boris Johnson blocks Commons bid to force him from No 10 immediately

A Commons vote to try to force Boris Johnson out of No 10 immediately has been blocked by the government, in what has been condemned as an “abuse of power”.The no-confidence vote was expected on Wednesday after being requested by Labour but – in an unprecedented move – it has been denied parliamentary time.Erskine May, the parliamentary bible, states that “by established convention” the government “always accedes to the demand from the Leader of the Opposition”.A Labour spokesperson accused the government of “running scared”, saying: “This is totally unprecedented.“Yet again the Tories are changing the rules to protect their...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson replacement: Sajid Javid formally launches Tory leadership bid

The number of MPs vying to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party has reached 11 as Sajid Javid formally launched his bid on Monday (11 July)."I don't have a ready-made logo or a slick video to go - what I do have is a passion and desire to get Britain onto the right course and steer it through the gathering storm", Javid said.The former health secretary resigned from Boris Johnson's government last week before the prime minister announced he was to step down.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Atlantic

What Brexit Did to Boris Johnson—And Britain

Not too long ago, I heard one of the leading Brexiteers describe his political philosophy in a room full of CEOs and senior politicians. He started by talking to this elite group about the great division between “elites” and “the people,” the victors and the victims of globalization, the haves and the have-nots of modernity. The longer he spoke, the more his words began to seem rote, remote, and stale. The energizing slogans of the Brexit campaign of 2016 sounded hollow and clich​​éd in 2022.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Another contender ousted from race to replace UK PM Johnson

LONDON (AP) — Conservative Party lawmakers in Britain on Thursday knocked one of the six remaining contenders out of the contest to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as front-runner Rishi Sunak worked to stave off momentum from surprise challenger Penny Mordaunt. Attorney General Suella Braverman secured the fewest votes from her colleagues, 27, and was eliminated from the race, leaving five contenders. Sunak, who quit as Britain’s Treasury chief last week, got the most votes, 101, with junior trade minister Mordaunt a strong second with 83. Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Mordaunt was now the favorite to win the leadership election, followed by Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who got 64 votes. Former Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch, a rising star of the party’s libertarian right, and centrist backbench lawmaker Tom Tugendhat remain in the race — though Tugendhat got just 32 votes and is under pressure to drop out.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory leadership rivals clash over ‘fairytale’ tax cuts and Boris Johnson’s ‘honesty’ in TV debate

The Tory leadership candidates have clashed over “fairytale” tax cuts, trans laws and whether Boris Johnson is “honest” in the first live TV debate of the contest.The 90-minute discussion also saw some of the contenders attack climate emergency policies – while all appeared to rule out significant further immediate help with soaring energy bills.In lively exchanges, former chancellor Rishi Sunak ripped into the tax-slashing plans of his rivals, warning that they would fuel inflation and leave everyone “poorer”.Outsider Kemi Badenoch questioned race favourite Penny Mordaunt’s truthfulness when she denied trying to make it easier for people to self-identify as...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Biden bizarrely cites poll that most Democrats don’t want him to run in 2024 as evidence he should

US president Joe Biden misrepresented a recent poll that showed most Democrats don’t want him to run for office again, arguing that the party does in fact support him in contesting the 2024 election.A recent poll conducted by The New York Times found that at least 64 per cent of Democrats want a new candidate for the next presidential election.When Mr Biden was asked if he had anything to say to those Democrats who want him to hang up his boots after a single term, he replied: “They want me to run.“Read the poll. Read the polls, Jack. You...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Tom Tugendhat says Boris Johnson is not honest as other leadership rivals unable to answer

Tom Tugendhat has said that Boris Johnson is not an honest man, breaking with other Tory leadership rivals who were unable to give a straight verdict on the prime minister’s integrity.The foreign affairs committee chair won the first round of applause of the night from the audience at Channel 4’s live debate for his response to the question – posed to each of the five candidates – of whether Mr Johnson was honest.Following lengthy answers by each candidate save for Kemi Badenoch, who laughed and said “sometimes”, Mr Tugendhat began shaking his head and replied “no” before host Krishnan...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy