Former child star Edward Furlong reveals new teeth after meth and heroin addiction

Edward Furlong, who found fame as a child actor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day , has received a new set of teeth following years of drug addiction .

The 44-year-old opened up about his abuse of meth and heroin throughout his twenties and thirties, which led to his overdosing a “couple” of times.

Furlong starred opposite Arnold Schwarzeneggar in the Terminator film when he was 13, also appearing in American History X with Edward Norton and Before and After with Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson.

However, his struggles with drug addiction led to several convictions, the most recent of which was in 2016 for being under the influence of drugs.

He has now been sober for four years. Speaking to the Daily Mail , Furlong opened up about his new lease of life, including his new set of teeth to replace those that had rotted due to meth abuse.

“It sounds weird for me to be talking about teeth because I don’t live and breathe the way I look,” he told the publication.

“But every time I looked in the mirror, it just bummed me out as a reminder of what I had done for all those years.

“It’s nice to get a second chance. It was a no-brainer, I’m super glad I did it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Furlong said that becoming successful at such a young age was where his troubles began.

He “didn’t have too many people looking out for me” and was “left to run wild” as a young actor, he revealed.

“I didn’t know how to manage my money. If I was older, I wouldn’t have made so many bad decisions.”

Furlong says his addiction to drugs and alcohol began after he started to feel as though he fit in better with other people when he was high, adding: “That’s how it started.”

Furlong, who recently finished filming a project in Texas, shares his 15-year-old son Ethan Page Furlong with ex-wife Rachael Bella. The couple were married from 2006 to 2014.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here .

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.