ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'Unfortunate and discriminatory': Black farmers feel left out of Florida's medical marijuana system

By Paul Nutcher, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ri8lc_0gdsj1Lp00

Nearly six years ago, the Florida legislature set aside a medical marijuana license for a Black farmer like John Allen to join the burgeoning industry.

But the license still has not been issued by the Florida Department of Health, which regulates the industry.

Twenty-two licenses have been issued but none so far to a Black farmer, despite the aim of the legislature in 2016. In the intervening years, the licenses have generated enormous revenues from some of the license holders - frustrating the Black farmers who wonder how they can catch up.

“The license should have been released going on five, now six years ago, where a lot of the white farmers are now $150 million to $175 million ahead of the game versus the Black farmers that have to start over at zero and are behind the ball again and the medical marijuana industry," said Raymond Warthen, co-founder and president of Orlando-based Zion Infinite Farms, which has applied for a license. "It’s unfortunate.”

Meanwhile, several top marijuana cultivators have gained sizable market share within Florida’s $1.2 billion Medical Marijuana Treatment Center industry, which is poised to reach $2 billion in annual sales by 2025.

A report in MJBiz Daily in June 2021 said, "The 14 active MMTC license holders operate 347 dispensaries with three – Trulieve, Surterra, Curaleaf – controlling more than two-thirds of the market."

The top six medical marijuana treatment centers account for nearly 90% of all sales. The health department's Office of Medical Marijuana Use lists 22 licensed treatment centers.

Florida Black farmers like Allen have struggled to participate in the medical marijuana industry due to laws they say are too narrowly focused for them to get into the business, with the seed-to-sale vertically integrated business requirement as one of the big ones.

Cited by TheCounter.org, a nonprofit independent news organization covering issues from farming to food, Roz McCarthy, director of Minorities for Medical Marijuana in Orlando said the full-service requirement can be a financial hurdle.

"That $146,000 tag (application fee) is also just a fraction of the total costs," she said. "Attorney fees, hiring technical writers and consultants, along with sourcing real estate for cultivation, processing, and dispensing locations, could run applicants at least half a million dollars."

Medical marijuana:Not just for subcultures as patients of all walks of life seek relief

And while many have pointed to the current process to obtain a treatment center license as unfair and discriminatory, the health department has since opened up another window for applications. The application window in March was only open to Pigford-Black farmer litigants.

But Black farmers in Florida who were part of the Pigford vs. Glickford (USDA) class action lawsuit are either too old and frail to farm, lack financial resources despite the lawsuit settlement or have died before the license could be issued.

Once awarded, the licensee would have to compete against multi-state giants such as Truelive Cannabis Corp., which operates in 11 U.S. states and has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a Yahoo Finance report said.

Allen, president of FTG Development Inc., is now one of 12 applicants for the Black farmer license who hope to hear from the state agency in the coming weeks.

The Pigford vs. Glickman/USDA case

Discrimination against Black farmers in America is not new.

“Forty acres and a mule. As the Civil War drew to a close, the United States government created the Freedmen's Bureau to provide assistance to former slaves,” wrote U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman in his 1999 opinion for the landmark Pigford vs. Glickman/USDA case.

“The government promised to sell or lease to farmers parcels of unoccupied land and land that had been confiscated by the Union during the war, and it promised the loan of a federal government mule to plow that land,” Friedman said.

Some Blacks took advantage of these programs and bought or leased farmland. During Reconstruction, however, President Andrew Johnson vetoed a bill to enlarge the powers and activities of the Freedmen's Bureau, and he reversed many of its policies.

Recently:Richard DeLisi, longest-serving pot inmate in US, to get early freedom

Much of the promised land that had been leased to Black farmers was taken away and returned to Confederate loyalists, Friedman said. "For most African Americans, the promise of forty acres and a mule was never kept."

Despite the government's failure to live up to its promise, African American farmers persevered. By 1910, they had acquired approximately 16 million acres of farmland. By 1920, there were 925,000 Black-operated farms in the United States.

Today less than 50,000 Black farmers are left nationwide. The Federation of Southern Cooperatives puts the figures much lower but for the same time period, Black owned farms disappeared at three times faster than white-owned farms.

When the Pigford case was settled and a consent decree issued in 1999, the case would become the largest settlement in U.S. history with $2.3 billion to be paid to Black farmers "who claimed that they were discriminated against by USDA officials as they 'farmed or attempted to farm' and applied for farm loans or other USDA benefits."

The suit claimed that the USDA had discriminated against Black farmers and failed to investigate or respond to complaints between 1983 to 1997. Among the complaints were lost farm loan applications to buy seeds or prohibiting Blacks access to loans at all.

Medical marijuana:Grower looks to plant roots in southwest Lakeland

Allen is a Black farmer litigant through an inheritance after his family’s farm in Alabama was part of the class action settlements under the Pigford lawsuit.

According to the health department website on June 9, “Applications for the Pigford/Black Famers Litigation MMTC license are currently under review.”

Allen is a 51% owner of the FTG farm, which was a requirement in the original law restricting the applications for the Black farmer medical marijuana license.

FTG has been registered with the State of Florida for more than 38 years, which also met the initial 30-years in business requirement defined by the Department of Health in the original legislation setting aside a license for a Black farmer.

Legal Maneuvers

Disappointed with Florida's process, Allen filed two lawsuits against the Department of Health in 2019 in hopes that his organization FTG Development, Inc. would be considered for a license and there still had not been a Black farmer license issued.

In the first case, the judge ruled in favor of the Department of Health stating there was not an ‘open’ application window in October 2018 so the Deemer provision, which requires state agencies to respond within 90 days or issue the license, did not apply for FTG.

FTG would have preferred to file an application and not gain the license through a lawsuit, but the state was issuing licenses through lawsuit settlements. Most of the lawsuits were filed by applicants who were not awarded a license in 2015.

"I said to my guys, hey we're standing in the wrong line," Allen said after seeing nine licenses issued following settlements with 2015 applicants.

In the second lawsuit, FTG sought to force the state agency to make a license available to the company if they were successful in their initial lawsuit but they lost the case.

Other requirements

Potential marijuana treatment centers also must pay a $146,000 application fee. That fee started at $60,000 initially and was recently raised.

The jump in price was criticized as the money was non-refundable. As of July 1, applicants will no longer lose their fee and can roll over their application fees to enter the application pool at a later date.

Southwest Florida:VidaCann opens medical marijuana store in Lakeland on Saturday

Polk County:Testing lab for cannabis set to expand as part of Polk's emerging pot industry

Medical marijuana license applicants originally had to have these and several other requirements including a $5 million performance bond, which Allen already met.

And while the full-service requirement has remained the law in Florida, it has not been without critics.

Due to restrictions in the laws, only seven organizations that had spent $667,000 on campaign contributions and nearly $1.5 million on lobbyists had licenses by 2017, according to a report by the Government Accountability Institute, a Tallahassee-based conservative think-tank.

"Critics of the system labeled them cartels," said the institute in the February 2021 report entitled "Cannabis Cronyism."

In that report, Florida Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes of St. Petersburg is quoted saying, “The laws on the books today promote a state-sanctioned cartel system that limits competition, inhibits access, and results in higher prices for patients.”

The report produced by Jedd McFatter, research director for GAI, continued in a similar vein: "However, more restrictions meant less competition and more opportunities for investment and millions in profits for the lucky few."

Politics of pot

According to Nikki Fried, who was a medical marijuana lobbyist prior to taking office as Florida's agriculture secretary and is a candidate in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, said the process to award a Black farmer license has taken too long.

“The way that the state of Florida has handled the medical marijuana licensure process for Black farmers is completely unacceptable and discriminatory on its face,” she said in October. “We should be leveling the playing field for Black farmers who have faced discrimination and other structural obstacles in the farming industry, not doubling their fees and creating additional regulatory burdens for them."

Fried said in a recent press release the state needs to investigate "this blatantly discriminatory rule – but in the meantime, they should waive the application fees and accelerate the process immediately.”

She also called for a state investigation into the rule announced by the Florida Department of Health that increased financial and regulatory hurdles for Black farmers saying they were "potentially discriminatory" by design.

Florida Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson of St. Petersburg, who voted in favor of the legislation providing a medical marijuana license for a Black farmer, said he wants answers for the delays and a firm date for the announcement of the Pigford license. Specifically, he said, answers from the state agency on the issuance date for one of those applications. He said he plans to reach out to Cassandra Pasley, chief of staff at the Florida Department of Health for those answers.

"I am expecting to get the final analysis on where they are, what they are doing in addition to talking about speeding this process up," Rouson said. "I was getting a little frustrated with the lack of announcements and what appeared to be inaction."

The Department of Health says the licensing timeline is in phase two of a three-phase process.

Rouson, meanwhile, is not satisfied with the process.

"Much of this delay has been because of litigation," said Rouson, who is also vice-chair of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus.

Rouson also said application fees have nearly tripled since the law took effect and he requested the fees be rolled over into a future application, a measure approved and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"There really should be more licenses for Black farmers," Rouson said.

Black farmers await announcement

Warthen, of Zion Infinite Farms, bought land near Groveland hoping to qualify for a treatment center license, but so far hasn't.

Warthen blamed the legislation for being too narrowly focused by limiting licenses to Pigford case farmers who now range in age from 80 to 90 years old. He wants the Black farmer license for both – for those who are a part of the Pigford case and those who are not.

"It's unfortunate and discriminatory – that those families that can apply and potentially get it have to be a part of a case dating back to the 1980s,” Warthen said. “Most of those people won’t be growing medical marijuana themselves so there should be an exception made for current Black farmers who are not a part of the Pigford case and have the same opportunity all the other white farmers have had.”

“I know applying as a Black farmer myself, we should have the same opportunity as the previous organizations have had,” Warthen added.

Until the Black farmer license for medical marijuana is issued, Allen remains positive about his chances of landing one.

"I feel pretty good about our chances," he said comparing his enterprise to others applicants. "We have more qualifications that they don't have."

Paul Nutcher covers business and industry for The ledger and can be reached at pnutcher@gannett.com.

Comments / 13

Tereic Mcgriff Bland
2d ago

I am confused we all know this is another case of discrimination if not why not issue license to all that qualify. Or make it available 50% to minorities. I am so done the new legalize drug dealers.

Reply(1)
3
wordtoyourmother
2d ago

if they put up the same money and have completed all the requirements that other farmers have put up they should be allowed to get a license

Reply
2
Related
Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell

Does Anti-CRT Ron DeSantis Know Florida Paid $700K To Racial Diversity Firm ‘Well-Versed’ In Critical Race Theory?

We all know that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is so allergic to the very idea of anti-racism education that he would’ve backed mask mandates and all the vaccine shots required if they would’ve just called coronavirus “COVID-1619.” DeSantis wakes up every morning and brushes his teeth with his own personal brand of toothpaste called “White Wash” before dabbing his neck with his dokkktor-prescribed “Woke-Away” ointment. During the holiday season, DeSantis roasts pro-critical race theory (CRT) math books on an open fire.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Citizens dropping South Florida residents because their home's replacement value exceeds cap

MIAMI – Insurance costs have skyrocketed across the state. As home values increase, it's becoming harder to get insurance from the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance."Insurance is probably the biggest issue we see on the forefront in Florida and that's why we had a special session on property insurance this pass years," said State Rep. Chip LaMarca.But, during that special session, lawmakers failed to address a major concern impacting thousands of homeowners being priced out of getting coverage by Citizens, which is a last resort for many property owners."This is actually an issue I tried to include in the bill last...
FLORIDA STATE
Miami Herald

Walmart fired new Florida mom because her needs were ‘problematic,’ lawsuit says

A mother is suing Walmart and accusing the company of firing her in Florida because her needs as a new mom were “problematic” at work, according to a new federal lawsuit. This includes the former deli worker’s need to take breaks to pump breast milk — which she said her managers “harassed” her for — in order to feed her infant daughter who she gave birth to in 2020, a complaint states. She was fired from the company’s DeFuniak Springs location in January 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Groveland, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Alabama State
AOL Corp

7 Florida cities where home prices are skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Small Business Spotlight 2022:. MoveBuddha identified the fastest-growing cities in...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

9-Foot Gator Eats 40-Pound Black Lab in Florida

A 9-foot-long gator was euthanized after it ate a 40-pound black Labrador retriever that was chasing a ball in Tallahassee, Florida. “Boom, the water just sort of exploded,” Josh Wells said of the horrifying incident that left his pet, Toby, dead. “He never barked. He never saw it.” A Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper hunted down the alligator in the water near the J.R. Alford Greenway, and also found a 6-foot gator there. Toby’s remains were returned to Wells, who told the Tallahassee Democrat, “No one wants to go by gator, you know?”
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Rouson
Daily Mail

Bill Gates wins legal approval to buy huge swath of North Dakota farmland worth $13.5M after outcry from residents who say they are being exploited by the ultra-rich

Bill Gates has secured legal approval for the controversial purchase of thousands of acres of prime North Dakota farmland, after the deal drew fury from the state's residents. The state's Republican Attorney General Drew Wrigley had inquired into the land sale, and on Wednesday issued a letter saying the transaction complied with an archaic anti-corporate farming law.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Florida Legislature#Marijuana Dispensaries#Racism#Zion Infinite Farms#Mjbiz Daily#Mmtc
CBS Minnesota

Under new law, Minnesota's THC edibles aren't supposed to look like candy

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A news conference aimed at getting answers about Minnesota's new THC edible law is instead raising more questions.DFL lawmakers on Tuesday said that under the new law, edibles can't look like candy. However, they admit that some on the market do.Beyond that, there is also uncertainty about who is supposed to enforce this new law.The new law, which went into effect over the weekend, has resulted in long lines and a buying frenzy at hemp stores. Under the law, you can buy edibles of 5 milligrams per serving, with a limit of 50 milligrams per package."One...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Ledger

The Ledger

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy