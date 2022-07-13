ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Duck Donuts Brings Custom Cake Doughnuts to Queen Creek

 2 days ago
Photo: Facebook / Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts, a doughnut shop where you can customize your flavors, is coming soon to Queen Creek! The new store will soon be under construction at 22480 E. Ocotillo Road on the northeast corner of the intersection with Signal Butte Road.

Franchisee Daniel Bruno, who owns and operates Duck Donuts in Chandler, confirmed with What Now Phoenix that he is bringing a new location to Queen Creek. Because construction has just begun on what will be a brand new shopping center in the area, Bruno says that this new store doesn’t yet have an opening date.

He does intend to serve the same delicious donuts available at his store in Chandler which, as of this posting, is currently the only Duck Donuts location in Arizona. Founded in North Carolina in 2006, Duck Donuts is known for its made-to-order cake doughnuts.

Customers get to pick from ten different coatings, plus a variety of toppings and drizzles, that come together to create the doughnut of their heart’s desire. Now headquartered in Pennsylvania, Duck Donuts has grown into more than 100 locations across North America and shows no signs of slowing down.

In addition to doughnuts, they also have ice cream, coffee drinks and breakfast sandwiches. For more information, visit www.duckdonuts.com.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
