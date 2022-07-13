ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

Falmouth to Introduce New Carts for Recycling

capecod.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFALMOUTH – New recycling carts will be introduced to Falmouth residents. The new 96-gallon carts will allow residents to...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

New Series Will Tackle Affordable Housing in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A new three-part, locally-produced series aiming to educate residents in Falmouth about why housing is an issue that affects the entire community will air on Falmouth Community Television (FCTV). The first episode will highlight problems faced by the business, education, science, and other communities because of the...
FALMOUTH, MA
WCVB

High bacteria levels prompt closures of some Massachusetts beaches

WAREHAM, Mass. — Multiple Massachusetts beaches have been closed to swimming after testing revealed high bacteria levels. MassDCR warned residents Friday of a cyanobacteria bloom in the South Pond portion of Lake Cochituate. People should avoid contact with the water and not allow pets to ingest the water. Gloucester...
WAREHAM, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Acushnet EMERGENCY ORDER

Emergency Order for Temporary Moratorium on all Street Opening Construction Projects in the Town of Acushnet. In consideration of the efficient operation and repair of municipal roadways; and in order to protect the safety of the inhabitants of the Town of Acushnet, the following order shall be implemented until such time as the Board of Selectmen shall vote to rescind it. Effective July 11, 2022, the Town is suspending all regular street opening construction activity in Acushnet, including but not limited to all work authorized by street trench permits, and street opening permits. Upon issuance· of this order, all such active construction work shall be stopped. The only work that will be permitted after July 11, 2022 will be emergency work, which will need to be approved by the Town of Acushnet Board of Selectmen, prior to commencement of the work. For purposes of this Order, emergency work includes only the minimum work necessary to prevent damage to persons or property and/or to ensure the habitability of existing residential structures until such time as this order is lifted, including but not limited to the following:
ACUSHNET, MA
capecod.com

Mashpee Meets with State Experts on Wastewater

MASHPEE – Experts with the Department of Environmental Protection recently joined Mashpee town officials to discuss water quality issues as the region continues to battle stormwater runoff and older septic infrastructure. DEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg outlined some of the initiatives the department is undertaking to help the Cape Cod...
MASHPEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Falmouth, MA
Government
Falmouth, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
City
Falmouth, MA
capecod.com

Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Fair

The annual Barnstable County Fair kicks off on Monday, and General Manager Wendy Brown joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the shows and attractions lined up. From Hall & Oates Tribute Band – Private Eyes to petting zoos, she says that there will be something for every member of the family.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
reportertoday.com

Francis Farm Clambake Authorized

The clambake at Francis Farm has been given the green light by the Rehoboth Board of Selectmen. The Town Events Committee plans to hold the event on August 20. Selectmen Chairman Skip Vadnais had told committee chairman David LeComte the Council on Aging’s refrigeration units could not be used due to safety issues. Vadnais said the COA kitchen will also be off-limits for use.
REHOBOTH, MA
capecod.com

Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen Honors Veterans Sunday

BUZZARDS BAY – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen returns this Sunday to honor the military community and those who have died in the line of duty. The motorcycle ride is named after Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos’ son Nicholas, a U.S. Marine who died in the line of duty in Afghanistan in 2009.
BARNSTABLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recyclables#Infrastructure#Nonprofit Organization#The Recycling Partnership
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Public Hearing_Seaport Inn

Notice is hereby given under Chapter 138 of the Massachusetts General Laws that Fairhaven Seaport Hospitality Inc., 110 Middle Street, Fairhaven, MA, Jami Calvao, Manager, has applied for a Transfer of an Inn Holder/All Alcoholic License. The premises consists of an Inn, Restaurant, Conference Center & Function Room Complex on...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Waterfront Cape Home with Beamed Cathedral Ceilings

Natural woods and an expansive wraparound deck elevate the feeling of this home on Falmouth's Hamblin Pond. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,400,000. Size: 5,030 square feet. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 4 full. Cape Cod is known for...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Police departments in Massachusetts warn of $10 T-shirt scam

Some Massachusetts residents are getting text messages about a $10 Seekonk Police Department K9 shirt. But while the police department was previously selling these T-shirts, they’re now part of a scam. “We have been notified of a scam going around offering more Seekonk PD K9 T-shirt’s,” the police department...
SEEKONK, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
capecod.com

Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard Remain in Mild Drought

HYANNIS – Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard are both still experiencing mild drought conditions, according to the Massachusetts Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs. State officials bumped the drought level on both islands up from normal conditions–Level 0–to the first tier back in June. Mild drought conditions...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Brief but large power outage on outer Cape

TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
TRURO, MA
reportertoday.com

New D-R Superintendent On Possible K – 8 Withdrawal

Bill Runey, the new Dighton-Rehoboth Regional Schools Superintendent, believes the push to withdraw K through 8 from the regional school district is premature. “While I applaud those who are acting in what they believe is best for the town of Rehoboth, I was hopeful that my team would be given at least a year to start a new era and produce a culture where everyone feels that they belong,” Runey said Tuesday. “There is palpable change underway, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.”
REHOBOTH, MA
CBS Boston

Coyote sightings reported in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH - Coyote sightings have been reported in Yarmouth, police confirmed on Wednesday. Yarmouth Police urged residents to stay calm on the department's Facebook page, saying, "the presence of a coyote alone is not cause for concern, as coyotes are naturally afraid of people." The police department recommends that pets...
YARMOUTH, MA
independentri.com

Plans for restaurant at former Charlie O’s site reach an impasse

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The former Charlie O’s restaurant site on Point Judith Road may not become a high-end eating establishment as planned, but the vacant property could be put up for sale, according to owner T.J. Martucci. Martucci, head of The Martucci Group, said more than a year...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy