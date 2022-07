LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington non-profit is working to help families amid growing rent issues after close to 500 evictions in May. People at the Catholic Action Center are saying the rising rent and food costs with a lack of affordable housing are creating more homelessness. They said there were more than 480 evictions in May alone. And while they wait for June’s report, they’ve created a new program to try and help.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO