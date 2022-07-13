ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashpee, MA

Mashpee Meets with State Experts on Wastewater

capecod.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASHPEE – Experts with the Department of Environmental Protection recently joined Mashpee town officials to discuss water quality issues as the region continues to battle stormwater runoff and older septic infrastructure. DEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg outlined some of the initiatives the department is undertaking to help the Cape...

www.capecod.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecod.com

New Series Will Tackle Affordable Housing in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A new three-part, locally-produced series aiming to educate residents in Falmouth about why housing is an issue that affects the entire community will air on Falmouth Community Television (FCTV). The first episode will highlight problems faced by the business, education, science, and other communities because of the...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Sunday Journal – Barnstable County Fair

The annual Barnstable County Fair kicks off on Monday, and General Manager Wendy Brown joins Sunday Journal this week to talk about the shows and attractions lined up. From Hall & Oates Tribute Band – Private Eyes to petting zoos, she says that there will be something for every member of the family.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice: Acushnet EMERGENCY ORDER

Emergency Order for Temporary Moratorium on all Street Opening Construction Projects in the Town of Acushnet. In consideration of the efficient operation and repair of municipal roadways; and in order to protect the safety of the inhabitants of the Town of Acushnet, the following order shall be implemented until such time as the Board of Selectmen shall vote to rescind it. Effective July 11, 2022, the Town is suspending all regular street opening construction activity in Acushnet, including but not limited to all work authorized by street trench permits, and street opening permits. Upon issuance· of this order, all such active construction work shall be stopped. The only work that will be permitted after July 11, 2022 will be emergency work, which will need to be approved by the Town of Acushnet Board of Selectmen, prior to commencement of the work. For purposes of this Order, emergency work includes only the minimum work necessary to prevent damage to persons or property and/or to ensure the habitability of existing residential structures until such time as this order is lifted, including but not limited to the following:
ACUSHNET, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth to Introduce New Carts for Recycling

FALMOUTH – New recycling carts will be introduced to Falmouth residents. The new 96-gallon carts will allow residents to drop recyclables right inside. They featured secure lids and wheels, and households can begin using them right after they’re delivered by the town. A grant from The Recycling Partnership,...
FALMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mashpee, MA
Mashpee, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
capecod.com

Barnstable Alters Election Precinct Boundaries

BARNSTABLE – In order to keep up with redistricting laws, Barnstable officials have altered precinct boundaries for the upcoming election. The changes reflect data from the 2020 U.S. Census. As a result, some people in Barnstable may have new polling locations. Residents can check where their polling precinct is...
BARNSTABLE, MA
WCVB

High bacteria levels prompt closures of some Massachusetts beaches

WAREHAM, Mass. — Multiple Massachusetts beaches have been closed to swimming after testing revealed high bacteria levels. MassDCR warned residents Friday of a cyanobacteria bloom in the South Pond portion of Lake Cochituate. People should avoid contact with the water and not allow pets to ingest the water. Gloucester...
WAREHAM, MA
capecod.com

Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard Remain in Mild Drought

HYANNIS – Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard are both still experiencing mild drought conditions, according to the Massachusetts Department of Energy and Environmental Affairs. State officials bumped the drought level on both islands up from normal conditions–Level 0–to the first tier back in June. Mild drought conditions...
NANTUCKET, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
WBUR

A Massachusetts town grapples with contaminated groundwater

This is the Radio Boston rundown for July 12. Tiziana Dearing is our host. We check in with two of our medical experts to talk about the latest COVID numbers in Massachusetts, how the rollout of vaccines for children has gone, and how concerned we should we be about the spread of monkeypox.
capecod.com

Brief but large power outage on outer Cape

TRURO – A large power outage was affecting over 4,300 Eversource customers on the outer Cape sometime before 7 PM. Most of the outage was in Truro and some in Provincetown. The outage does not appear to be related to severe weather moving across the Cape. Several readers noted receiving calls from Eversource alerting them about the outage presumably indicating some equipment maintenance had become necessary. Most of the power appeared to be restored by 7:15 PM. Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon confirmed to CWN that the outage was due to caused by an equipment issue but is still checking for more details.
TRURO, MA
capecod.com

All severe weather has now cleared Cape Cod

EASTHAM – Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the Cape late Thursday afternoon. The strongest storm appeared to affect the Eastham and Orleans region. Marine warnings indicated waterspouts were possible over Cape Cod Bay. Radar also indicated the potential for hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter. As of 7 PM no reports of any damage had been received.
EASTHAM, MA
heritagedaily.com

The Great Molasses Flood

The North End of Boston, Massachusetts was the sight of one of the strangest and most unbelievable tragedies in modern history. In the early afternoon of January 15th, 1919, a large storage tank filled with 2.3 million (US) gallons of molasses, burst, sending a two-story flood into the streets of Boston. The rushing molasses is estimated to have been traveling around 35 mph (56km/h).
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pollution#Cape Cod#Water Quality#Wastewater#Septic Systems#Dep#Natural Resource Area
capecod.com

First Lady Jill Biden Visits Nantucket

NANTUCKET – Nantucket will receive a visit from First Lady Jill Biden this weekend. Her three-day long trip around Massachusetts will culminate with an island arrival at 1:45 pm on Friday. She will then attend a Democratic National Committee finance event Saturday morning. During the trip, the First Lady...
NANTUCKET, MA
capecod.com

Shark Sighting Prompts Truro Beach Closure

TRURO – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark activity app reported several shark sightings at Cape Cod beaches Thursday. Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was closed for swimming just after noon for about an hour due to a shark spotted off the shore. One sighting was...
TRURO, MA
whdh.com

Shark sighting causes closure of Massachusetts beach’s waters

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A shark sighting has closed the waters of a Massachusetts beach for the day, according to the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. The shark was spotted at Horseneck Beach State Reservation in Westport, immediately closing down the water for the rest of the day. The beach and parking areas remain open to the public. Unless otherwise posted, the water is expected to reopen to the public in the morning pending an assessment of the water area.
WESTPORT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man killed after jumping from Sagamore bridge onto road

A Massachusetts man has died after jumping from a bridge onto a road on the cape. According to Trooper James DeAngelis of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Troopers assigned to the Bourne Barracks responded to reports of a man that climbed over the fence of the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne and jumped over the side.
BOURNE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials warn Cape Cod residents of coyote sightings

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Cape Cod officials are warning residents about possible coyotes roaming around after Yarmouth Police received several phone calls regarding Coyote sightings. According to police and the Yarmouth Division of Natural Resources, coyotes are naturally afraid of people so their concern is for small animals like cats...
YARMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy