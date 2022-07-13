ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

How Your Favorite Vegetables May Lead To Gas And Bloating, According To Nutritionists

By Faith Geiger
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyUed_0gdshILL00
Shutterstock

Even the foods that seem the healthiest can take a toll on your body if you struggle with chronic digestive issues such as gas, bloating, and indigestion. For example, you may hear time and time again how important it is to eat your vegetables—especially those dark, leafy greens—but as it turns out, there’s a certain group of veggies that not everyone digests easily. If you want to put an end to gas and bloating, it may be a good idea to lower your intake of cruciferous vegetables.

To learn more about what, exactly, cruciferous vegetables are and how they might lead to indigestion, we spoke to health experts Corrie Duffy, nutritionist and chef at Corrie Cooks, and Lisa Richards, nutritionist and author of The Candida Diet. Read on for all of their insight and advice!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D1ixz_0gdshILL00

Cruciferous Vegetables And Indigestion

If you struggle with digestive issues and gas, it may be in your best interest to cut down on the cruciferous vegetables—or at least change the way you prepare them. This group of vegetables in the mustard family, which includes cauliflower, cabbage, bok choy, broccoli, kale, arugula, Brussels sprouts, radish, collards, and watercress, certainly offer their fair share of benefits. This is thanks to the fact they're packed with vitamin A, C, and phytonutrients, which can reduce the risk of cancer and fight inflammation. However, they're not always the best choice if you're looking for gut-healthy food.

Duffy says these vegetables are "difficult to digest and often cause gas in the stomach." Why is that? "These vegetables contain raffinose which is not digested in the small intestine as humans do not have enzymes to digest them," he explains. "So when it enters the large intestine undigested, bacteria starts to ferment the undigested food and as a result, humans experience gas and bloating." Yikes!

Richards agrees, noting that cruciferous vegetables "cause bloating due to their high amount of fiber as well as the FODMAPs they contain." FODMAPs, or fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides, and polyols, are a particular group of carbohydrates that some people have trouble digesting. For this reason, many people follow a low-FODMAP diet in order to keep their digestive issues at bay.

However, this doesn't mean you can never enjoy all these vegetables and the nutrients they have to offer. It's just best to limit your intake of them if you struggle with chronic digestive issues. If you still want to keep these tasty ingredients in your diet, Duffy suggests eating them raw. "Cooked cruciferous vegetables are better than raw ones," he notes. "So try to have those to lower indigestion."

Additionally, there are tons of gut-friendly alternatives out there. Duffy recommends choosing baby spinach over kale and zucchini noodles instead of cauliflower rice, to name a few possible substitutions. Perfect!

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruciferous Vegetables#Bloating#Nutritionists#Bacteria#The Candida Diet
shefinds

The Worst Fruit Women Over 40 Should Avoid At All Costs—It Ruins Your Metabolism!

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 28, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, fruit is always a good idea, right? It’s natural, doesn’t include added sugars and helps curb your appetite so you don’t find yourself indulging in extra snacking. This is actually a very common misconception. In reality, this might be true for some fruits but not all fruits are created equally.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
deseret.com

Here are 4 signs your body needs more carbs

Low-carb diets have been popular for decades: Keto, Atkins, Paleo, Whole30, Mediterranean and more. Reducing carb intake, or cutting it out completely, has been thought to lead to weight loss, but is this true?. The news: Nichola Ludlam-Raine, a registered dietitian, told Insider the correlation between low carbs and weight...
WEIGHT LOSS
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
shefinds

6 Foods Proven To Slow The Aging Process Over 40, According To Health Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on October 26, 2021. The food you eat within your daily diet has the ability to impact so much more than just your body and weight. Just as healthy foods can help to provide vitamins and minerals which will improve digestion and allow you to boost your overall wellbeing, certain ingredients can also have a major impact on your skin as well, particularly in the case of anti-aging.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Protein Bars Recalled Due to E. coli Risk

Thousands of protein bars are now being pulled from store shelves after it was found the snack could potentially make consumers sick. Built Brands, LLC. on June 10 issued a recall of its Banana Cream Pie Puffs protein bar after it was discovered the bars may be contaminated with E. coli, which has the potential to cause serious illness.
FOOD SAFETY
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
165K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy