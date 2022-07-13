Spending on sport hit by cost of living crisis, UK survey shows

The British government said Friday that everyone 50 or over will be offered a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine in the fall, lowering the age threshold from the previously announced 65.The Department of Health said it had accepted advice from the U.K.’s independent vaccines adviser about the autumn booster program.Fourth doses will also be given to health care workers, nursing home staff and residents, and all those aged 5 and up with health conditions that make them more vulnerable to severe illness from COVID-19. Most of the same groups will also get a free flu shot.British Prime Minister Boris...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO