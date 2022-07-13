ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Child airlifted to hospital after cliff fall near Flamborough Head

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA child has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff on the East Yorkshire coast. The youngster...

www.bbc.com

Daily Mail

Family of teenager, 18, who died after falling 50 feet from a cliff reveal their devastation and pay tribute to the 'much-loved daughter, sister, and friend to many'

The family of a teenager who died after falling 50ft from a cliff in Caithness, Scotland, say they are 'absolutely devastated' over her death. Alesha Wright, 18, tragically died after the horror incident in Thurso on Monday evening (July 11). Alesha's family, which includes three younger siblings, told of their...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Toddler airlifted to hospital after being mauled by dog

A toddler has been airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a dog in Faversham, Kent.The child, whose age is not known, suffered multiple injuries near Broomfield Road at around 2pm on Thursday, as reported by Kent Online.Kent Police attended the scene and the dog was removed from the property. No arrests have been made.The infant was taken to a London hospital with “multiple injuries”, the force said, however they are not thought to be life-threatening.It comes after a number of dog attacks in recent months leading to serious injuries or death for young children.Daniel John Twigg, 3, was killed...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Boy, 6, dies days after being bitten by rattlesnake on family bike ride

A six-year-old boy has died a week after being bit by a rattlesnake during a family bike ride near Colorado Springs, Colorado. Two children were biking with their father and stopped to drink water in the Bluestem Prairie Open Space when the boy ran ahead and the snake struck, CBS Colorado reported. Security Fire Battalion Chief Derek Chambers told CBS: “Being a dad myself it really, really hits home.”Mr Chambers was among the first responders taking action when the call came in on 5 July shortly after 8am. “As soon as the kid was bitten, the dad grabbed him...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
BBC

Wakefield: Alfie McCraw, 16, died swimming in canal

A teenager who died after getting into trouble while swimming in a West Yorkshire canal has been named by police. Emergency services recovered the body of 16-year-old Alfie McCraw from the Aire and Calder Navigation near South Washlands, in Wakefield, on Monday. Police said it was an "extremely tragic incident"...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind

An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Villagers tie up 13-foot crocodile believing it had swallowed a boy whole

Villagers in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh caught and tied up a 13-foot crocodile, suspecting that it had swallowed a seven-year-old child whole.People in Sheopur city claimed that the child Antar Singh, who was bathing in the Chambal river with his friends on Monday, was still alive inside the crocodile’s stomach, according to reports. However, the next morning Singh’s body was found floating in the river.The boy, a resident of Raghunathpur village located about 180km from Gwalior city, had gone swimming in the river when he disappeared. When his parents began searching for him, some villagers claimed they had...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Unbelieva-BALL! Holidaymaker survives 18 hours adrift in sea off Greece by clinging on to a ball that two young boys had lost while playing on beach 80 miles away ten days earlier

A holidaymaker miraculously survived 18 hours adrift at sea by clinging to a small ball lost by two boys on a beach 80 miles away, ten days earlier. The astonishing drama began when a tourist named only as Ivan, 30, was one of three men to be swept out to sea by powerful currents off the coast of Kassandra in Greece.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident

A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot

A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
ORONDO, WA
BBC

Quarry death: Teenage boy who died in quarry fall named

A 15-year-old boy who died after falling from a quarry has been named locally as Myron Davies. He died on the evening of 6 July after the incident near Limekiln Road, in Abersychan, Torfaen. Friends of the teenage boy, who died at the scene, have been urged not to gather...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Wife Says Husband Recorded Videos of Her Dead Parents After Killing Them

The wife of a Florida man who was arrested for allegedly murdering her parents told ABC News 4 that her husband tried to show her videos of her dead parents. Gabriela Lagos said her husband, Guillermo Silva, was taking care of her parents while she was out of town. “He said, ‘turn the camera on, turn the camera on, I want to show you something.’ He recorded videos for me, to see my parents dead. I can’t believe it. He’s a monster, that he can do that to two older people,” Lagos told ABC News 4. Silva, 57, is accused of brutally murdering the elderly couple on July 2, but told arresting officers he doesn’t remember killing them. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies found the pair dead after Lagos’ oldest son discovered the bodies when dropping by the house to give money to his grandparents. The 80-year-old man had suffered blunt force trauma to his face, and his 79-year-old wife was found “positioned on the bed nude on her knees with severe blunt force trauma on her torso, arms and face,” the sheriff’s office said. Lagos said she hasn’t seen the videos.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

