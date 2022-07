Where does bitcoin go from here, is a question currently being asked with regard to its precipitous drop, the possibility of a bear market bottom forming, or alternatively, another leg down still to come. Looking further ahead, there are questions about its outlook for the next several months and years, given the precarious macro possibilities, and unknowns around what bitcoin, as new tech, currency, or a misunderstood asset, might actually be used for.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO