ESCANABA Mich. (WJMN) – The 60th annual Upper Peninsula Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo kicked off Friday in Escanaba. It is the biggest trapping and outdoor show in the U.P. and one of the biggest regional conventions in the country. Festivities kicked off at 8:00 am and included vendors, live demonstrations from some of the best trappers in the country, a pocket park hosted by the Department of Natural Resources, and more.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO