Hermès Wuhan Store Draws Big-Spending Crowd on Opening Day

By Tianwei Zhang, Denni Hu
 2 days ago
XIaohongshu users post items they purchased on the first day of the Hermès Wuhan store. Screenshot

Hermès drew quite a crowd to its brand new boutique in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei in China.

According to posts on Xiaohongshu, a long line was formed outside the store as the city’s high-net-worth individuals looked to purchase big-ticket, in-demand bags.

Hermès VIP shoppers were eager to share their prized buys on Xiaohongshu. One shopper showed a stack of seven Hermès boxes, including a Lindy bag and a Kelly 25, and another posted four bags of Hermès products, which includes an Ostrich Mini Kelly worth around 100,000 renminbi, or $14,885.

Image uploaded on Xiaohongshu shows a line in front of the Hermès Wuhan store. Screenshot

It appeared that the brand has also prepared some rare items, including a pink Kelly Doll bag, and a Picotin Lock Micro bag with floral patterns, for the city’s VIP customers.

One user said on Xionghongshu that the Wuhan opening was rather quiet compared to the one in Shenzhen. The brand only invited top-tier customers to the opening, but offered triple points on spending.

Located at the city’s mega luxury shopping mall Heartland 66, a sister brand of Shanghai’s Plaza 66 owned by Hang Lung Properties, the two-floor store replaced the former Wuhan location at Wuhan International Plaza opened in 2012.

Hermès Wuhan Store Courtesy

The new space is designed by the Parisian architecture agency RDAI. The exterior of the store is decorated with narrow ceramic tiles in different shades of ochre, an ode to the French luxury house’s signature packaging color.

The ground floor of the store in downtown Wuhan offers a wide selection of silk collections, leather goods, menswear and footwear. This space is illuminated, as in many other stores worldwide, by the traditional Grecques lights – designed for Hermès in 1925.

Visitors can go upstairs via the staircase at the center of the store. The first floor hosts the homeware collection, as well as jewelry, watches, women’s ready-to-wear, and footwear sections.

Inside of the Hermès Wuhan store. Courtesy

The store also boasts large VIP rooms with walls covered in silk panels hand-painted in abstract compositions.

#Wuhan#Herm S Vip#Ostrich Mini Kelly#Picotin Lock Micro#Hang Lung Properties#Parisian#Rdai#French
