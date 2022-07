Justin Morgan Gee, 33, of Tollesboro, formerly of Lawrenceburg, husband of Brittany Bonner Gee, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Tollesboro. Born on October 15, 1988 in Lexington, Justin was a son of Richard Gee and Kathy Whitaker Gee of Lawrenceburg. Justin was a 2007 graduate of Anderson...