ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Johnny Gaudreau Hits the Market for the Red Wings Taking

By Evan Mead
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings aren’t in win now mode, but they aren’t working backwards like some of the teams in the league. That could be the reason they are able to land one of the big names in free agency. Looking around the league, you notice teams...

octopusthrower.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Johnny Gaudreau drops mind-blowing reason he signed with Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau stunned the NHL world when he agreed to sign a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The $68.2 million he’s due to earn in Columbus is less than the reported offer that he received from the Calgary Flames, leaving many fans perplexed as to what went into his decision. Now, on Thursday, Gaudreau opened up on his free-agency move, revealing why he wanted to play in Columbus in his introductory press conference.
COLUMBUS, OH
97.1 The Ticket

Simon Edvinsson is ready to be a Red Wing: "I'm not going to hold back"

At some point during the last year, Simon Edvinsson grew. That is, he grew more. He went from tall to towering. Edvinsson was listed at 6'4 when the Red Wings drafted him sixth overall last July, already an imposing figure on skates. When he took the ice for the first time in Detroit Thursday morning for the final day of Red Wings development camp -- his arrival had been delayed by Visa issues in Sweden -- Edvinsson was listed at 6'6.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Sign David Perron to Two-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward David Perron to a two-year deal carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $4.75 million. During his 15-year NHL career, the 34-year-old has played for 5 different teams, he’s been traded 3 times, and he’s been selected in one expansion draft. Despite his journey across the league, this marks the first time that he signed a contract with a team other than the St. Louis Blues. In total, he signed five times with the Blues, including the deal he just completed, a four-year, $16 million contract.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Shocking Blackhawks moves leave Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews with intriguing stance on no-movement clauses

The Chicago Blackhawks have turned a lot of heads this 2022 NHL offseason with one befuddling move after another, ones that might not be sitting well with their superstar duo of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews. However, according to Scott Powers of The Athletic, it doesn’t appear that the pair is disgruntled enough to the point where they could be driven to waive their no-movement clauses, and in the process would open the gates for a legitimate potential for them to get traded from Chicago.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Austin Czarnik and Matt Luff

Czarnik, 29, spent time with the New York Islanders and Seattle Kraken during the 2021-22 campaign. The 5-foot-9, 170-pound center had five points in 11 games with the Islanders, along with two assists in six appearances for the Kraken. He also suited up in 38 games with the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders last season and posted 37 points (14-23-37) and eight penalty minutes, in addition to 10 points (3-7-10) and a plus-three rating in six Calder Cup Playoff games. Czarnik was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins on March 31, 2015 and has played in parts of six seasons with the Bruins, Calgary Flames, Islanders and Kraken, recording 45 points (15-30-45) and 20 penalty minutes in 142 games since 2016-17. He also picked up 225 points (81-144-225), a plus-27 rating and 86 penalty minutes in 227 AHL games with Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat and Bridgeport. Czarnik led all AHL rookies with 61 points (20-41-61) in 68 games during the 2015-16 season and represented Providence at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Rumors: Golden Knights mulling shocking Max Pacioretty move in NHL free agency

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to re-sign a few key players this offseason, but in order to do so, they may have to shed some salary. According to Elliotte Friedman, the Knights could look to clear some cap space by offloading veteran forward Max Pacioretty this offseason. After agreeing to a new deal with […] The post Rumors: Golden Knights mulling shocking Max Pacioretty move in NHL free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Steve Yzerman
The Associated Press

Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise’s rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, followed up by adding more veteran to a team with a few proven players and some promising prospects. Yzerman also signed defenseman Ben Chiarot to a $19 million, four-year contract and a pair of wings to two-year deals: David Perron for $9.5 million and Dominik Kubalik for $5 million.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

After being bought out by Flyers, Lindblom finds new home

A day after having his contract bought out by the Flyers, Oskar Lindblom signed a two-year deal with the Sharks. The contract has a $2.5 million average annual value, according to a report by The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. "Oskar is a proven forward who can provide offensive upside in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings

The Detroit Red Wings have had a busy start to free agency, bringing in a handful of key players to help them get back into the playoffs. Among the big additions to Detroit’s roster on Day 1 of free agency include David Perron, Dominik Kubalik, and Ben Chiarot. It’s a two years deal for David […] The post Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Wings Taking#The Detroit Red Wings#The St Louis Blues#The Philadelphia Flyers#Daily Faceoff
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL FREE AGENCY DAY 2 RECAP

The second day of free agency in the National Hockey League brought several more signings, including Ondrej Palat to the New Jersey Devils, Dylan Strome to the Washington Capitals, among others. Let's take a look at some of the other signings that July 14th brought. - Justin Kirkland signs with...
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk to one-year contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $850,000. Pysyk, 30, is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons and has suited up in 531 games, totaling 104 points (28-76-104) and 162 penalty minutes between the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound defenseman returned to the Sabres last season after spending his first five campaigns (2012-16) with the organization, tallying 12 points (3-9-12) and 16 penalty minutes in 68 games during the 2021-22 season. Before rejoining the Sabres, Pysyk spent the 2020-21 season with the Stars, recording four points (3-1-4) in 36 games, and also suited up for the Panthers from 2016-20, tallying 62 points (17-45-62) in 292 games. During his first stint with the Sabres, Pysyk posted 26 points (5-21-26) in 125 games from 2012-16. He has also appeared in 145 games for the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans from 2012-16, recording 48 points (8-40-48) and 82 penalty minutes.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

FanSided

266K+
Followers
505K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy