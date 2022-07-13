ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Local briefs: timetable for Police Chief selection, special session for Elbert Co Commissioners

By Tim Bryant
 2 days ago
Allyn Michael Hirsch

Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz says he expects by August or September the name of a new Athens-Clarke County Police Chief. County Manager Blaine Williams will name the successor to Cleveland Spruill, the Athens-Clarke County Police Chief who retired earlier this year.

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections sets the dates for absentee ballot applications: they will be accepted from August 22 through October 28 for November 8 elections in Athens and around the state.

A special called meeting of the Elbert County Commission is set for noon at the County Government Complex in Elberton.

There is an afternoon meeting of the University of Georgia’s Staff Council: UGA says the Council session will be a virtual affair that is set to start at 2:30.

A Houston County man is in the Hall County jail, facing child sex charges. Michael Hirsch is 38 years old, from Perry. He’s looking at child molestation allegations involving a female victim from Gainesville, a girl under the age of 16.

