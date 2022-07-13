ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok will age-restrict some videos from teens' feeds

By K. Bell
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in February, TikTok said it was working on new ways to certain types of content in an effort to ramp up its safety features for teens. Now, the company is sharing more about its rating system, called , which it plans to roll out “in the coming...

TikTok and Instagram are a real threat to Google Search

The rise in popularity of social platforms like TikTok and Instagram has started to have a major impact on Google’s services. Many young people are now using TikTok or Instagram as their discovery platforms instead of Google Search and Maps. In a recent conversation at Fortune’s Brainstorm Tech conference...
Snapchat To Test Features To Allow Users Showcase NFTs

According to reports, Snapchat has been investing in a novel method that would let users turn their NFTs into AR lenses. Then, these can be put inside Snaps. Users can now include three-dimensional copies of their NFTs in their Snapchats thanks to this advancement. These NFTs can be incorporated into anything from face masks to items in the frame.
All 10 Ray-Ban Stories owners can now use WhatsApp through voice commands

According to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Meta is transitioning from a social media giant into a metaverse company. The ambitious endeavor will take years and copious amounts of money, to say nothing of the effort needed to ease Meta’s massive user base (across multiple services) into this new, virtual normal. Part of that shift is going to involve introducing users to new kinds of hardware, and we got to meet one of these early facilitating/transitive devices late last year — the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. They already allow you to record short first-person perspective (FPP) video clips to post on Facebook, and now Zuckerberg has announced that these smart glasses are getting some additional WhatsApp integration — but, like most Meta offerings, there are some limitations.
TikTok Users Worry That a Mother Is Endangering Her Daughter on the Platform for Financial Gain

A TikTok account that features a young girl named Wren Eleanor has been raising brows amongst followers on the platform. The account, which is managed by Wren's mother Jacquelyn, consists of a bevy of videos of the toddler. And while sharing cute snippets of your child's life on social media isn't a crime, some folks are concerned that Jacquelyn may be putting Wren's life in danger with her content.
3-Year-Old Boy With Autism Raps 2Pac’s ‘Dear Mama’ Word For Word

Perhaps T-Pain forgot about “Dear Mama” when discussing 2Pac with Akademiks earlier this week. Taken from 1995’s Me Against The World, the emotive song is a brutally honest and heartfelt letter to the late Afeni Shakur that paints a vivid picture of 2Pac’s tumultuous youth and all he went through with his mother.
Mourning parents asked TikTok for age verification, got maturity ratings instead [Updated]

(Update, 3:15 pm ET: A TikTok spokesperson responded with more detail on how content levels will be assigned. Once a video is uploaded, TikTok will review videos to ensure they meet Community Guidelines. After the video passes that review and becomes visible on TikTok, "it might be sent to our Trust and Safety colleagues for moderation" if there are "increases in popularity or when a community member reports the video." During moderation, a video might be removed for violating TikTok terms of use, or the moderator might choose to "assign a Content Level to the video."
Facebook test lets users have up to five profiles for the same account

Facebook is testing giving users the ability to create up to five profiles on the platform, a major change to its longstanding policy that only allows people to have a single account and identity on the service. The upcoming test was reported by Bloomberg, which notes that it’s Facebook’s latest ploy to stave off declining engagement, particularly among younger users.
Meta and Ray-Ban’s Stories glasses are adding WhatsApp support

Meta and Ray-Bans’s Stories glasses are adding WhatsApp support, letting users make hands-free calls, send text messages, and hear messages read aloud. The addition follows the rollout of similar Facebook Messenger features last year, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says users will soon be able to directly reply to WhatsApp and Messenger messages with voice commands as well.
WhatsApp vs. Messenger: Which Is Better for Video Calls?

WhatsApp and Messenger are two incredibly popular social messaging applications. Although both apps are owned by the same company, their video calling features differ in many ways. So, if you need to schedule an important video call for personal or business purposes, which of the two messaging apps can you...
Instagram creators can now lock photos and Reels behind a paywall

Has been building out its creator subscription program this year and now it's slotting a couple of key pieces into place. Creators can now share subscriber-only feed posts. Those Reels and photos will have a purple badge with a crown symbol to make them stand out. Instagram head Adam Mosseri said this was the feature he's had the most requests about from creators in the program.
The Play Store is losing the permission overview for apps

Google recently launched the new Data Safety section on the Play Store. In it, app developers are required to explain what personal data and which permissions they use in order to provide their services. It looks like the company deems the Data Safety section a suitable replacement for the permission list of old. Play Store listings now show a shortcut to an app’s Data Safety section rather than the plain list of all permissions it can ask to get access to.
Netflix partners with Microsoft for upcoming ad-supported subscription tier

Netflix has found a partner for its upcoming ad-supported tier. On Wednesday, the company announced it plans to work with Microsoft on the effort. In a blog post published by Microsoft, the tech giant said it would provide Netflix with technological and sales expertise. As recently as last month, The...
Meta is dumping Facebook logins as its metaverse ID system

Next month, the company will be introducing a new type of login called a Meta account that will allow users to engage with products that previously might have required a Facebook account to use. At launch, users will be able to use their Meta account to sign up for and log in to the company’s Quest hardware, functionality that will come to other Meta devices in the future, the company says. Users can choose to link their Meta account to their Facebook and Instagram accounts as well, or not. Unlike Facebook accounts, users are free to have multiple Meta accounts, the company says.
Beyoncé Makes TikTok Debut With Cardi B's Help

Beyoncé has finally made her grand arrival on TikTok, and she did so with a little help from a fellow Grammy-winning superstar. After joining the social media platform last December, Queen Bey posted her first TikTok on Thursday (July 14), sharing a compilation of fans dancing and voguing to her latest single “Break My Soul.”
