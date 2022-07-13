Medical Report: 80% of us will have lower-back pain — but the news is not all bad

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — It is estimated that, in the course of our lifetime, 80% of us will experience lower-back pain — but the news is not all bad.

Although the vast majority of us will suffer from lower-back pain at some point in our lives, fewer than one in 10 will develop chronic pain lasting more than three months. There are several key things that we need to understand.

First, in the vast majority of cases, the worst thing to do is look for a quick fix. Physical therapy is an extremely effective tool for many people who have back pain.

Strengthening core muscles and losing weight are also key changes that can help.

In cases where there may be structural damage, your family physician or a team of specialists trained in sports medicine can help.

One major lesson learned over the past two decades is that narcotic medications can lead to far greater long-term problems. Surgery should be considered only after other options have been exhausted.

