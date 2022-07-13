ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solo: A Star Wars Story star joins Marvel's Ironheart show on Disney+

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolo: A Star Wars Story's Alden Ehrenreich has jumped aboard Marvel's Ironheart series for Disney+. According to The Wrap, Ehrenreich will play a key part opposite Dominique Thorne's young inventor Riri Williams, who reverse-engineers Tony Stark's supersuit and becomes a hero in her own right. He joins a cast...

www.digitalspy.com

ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Moon Knight Is About to Clash With Marvel's Next Supernatural Disney+ Hero

Two Disney+ supernatural heroes are on a collision course in an upcoming Marvel annual. Moon Knight has been defending the passengers of the night at his Midnight Mission in the pages of his own solo series by writer Jed MacKay. This October sees the release of Moon Knight Annual #1, a double-sized issue from Jed MacKay and artist Federico Sabbatini, who has already provided art in select issues of Moon Knight and the Devil's Reign: Moon Knight one-shot. The story reunites Moon Knight and Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night, who Marc Spector shares a bloody history with.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

Ironheart cast adds Alden Ehrenreich to MCU series

The MCU family has just bagged its latest addition as another star has been added to the cast roster of the upcoming Disney Plus series Ironheart. According to Deadline, Alden Ehrenreich is officially on board to appear in the superhero series. First announced by the streaming service in December 2020,...
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Manny Montana
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Alden Ehrenreich
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Fans Are Already Campaigning Marvel to #ReleaseTheWaititiCut

The much-anticipated MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder is finally dominating the box office, with an impressive $302 million in its opening weekend at the global box office. Helmed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the fourth Thor film follows Chris Hemsworth's titular hero as the defender of the universe once again going against Christian Bale’s Gorr The Godbutcher, who despises all gods in the universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Actor Campaigns for Marvel's Wolverine Role

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy actor Jon McLaren is campaigning to play Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel's Wolverine. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy was a surprise critical darling last year, but it failed to be the big financial hit that something like Marvel's Spider-Man managed to be. It was praised for its gameplay, but it really received the most acclaim for its beautiful story and even better characters. It felt like it belonged within the James Gunn films, without completely ripping them off. The cast also did a beautiful job of emulating the characters while making them their own. The writing was so strong, that a writer for the game went on to work for BioWare to help write the next Mass Effect game.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Black Panther Star Confirms He Won't be Reprising MCU Role in Wakanda Forever

Frustrating news, Marvel Cinematic Universe junkies. Marvel Studios' highly anticipated Black Panther sequel just lost a key actor in Daniel Kaluuya who plays W'Kabi in the franchise. Turns out, the two-time Academy Award winner will not be reprising his role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever despite being previously listed as part of the project.
MOVIES
#Marvel Comics#Disney World#Han Solo#Digital Spy#Wookiee
disneydining.com

More Details on ‘Zootopia’ For Disney+, New ‘Elemental’ Film, and More To Be Revealed at D23 Expo

Every other year, Disney hosts an event that is a must-attend for those who love everything to do with The House of Mouse — the D23 Expo. D23 is the official Disney fan club, and those who attend the D23 Expo — the ultimate Disney fan event — will be some of the first people to hear about new and exciting things coming to not only the Disney theme parks, but also to Disney+ and movie theaters. This year’s D23 Expo will be no different, and now we are learning some of the topics that will be discussed at the Disney and Pixar panel.
MOVIES
IGN

How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order

Spider-Man is one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, but he didn’t swing onto the big screen until director Sam Raimi helped bring 2002’s Spider-Man to life. Since then, Spider-Man has also been one of the most profitable superheroes and his films have taken the box office by storm each time.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

James Gunn Reveals Whether Thor Will Appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

WARNING: This article contains minor spoilers about the events of Thor: Love and Thunder. The beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder gave us a quick glimpse at the team-up of Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy, which was established at the end of Avengers: Endgame. However, soon after, they parted ways as Thor has to deal with Gorr the God Butcher's threat. Some fans are wondering whether Thor will reunite again with the team in the future. However, it looks like that won't be the case anytime soon.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Shock: The Weeknd's Alleged Girlfriend Suffering From Kyphosis & Osteoporosis? Eternals Actress' Ongoing 'War' With Brad Pitt Reportedly Adds To Her Stress

Angelina Jolie is legally single again after a judge ruled that she and her former husband Brad Pitt can go back to being legally single in 2021, before they finalize their divorce settlement – a legal move known as bifurcation that the ex-lovebirds reportedly requested. While the By the Sea stars are focused on what is best for their kids, Angelina and Brad’s custody battle continues.
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinemablend

Would Green Lantern: The Animated Series’ Writer Be Up For A Revival? Here’s What The DC Talent Says

Back in 2019, six years after Cartoon Network canceled it, Young Justice was brought back as a DC Universe original, and nowadays it can be watched with an HBO Max subscription. It was a remarkable example of how a beloved series can return after being gone for so long, but it isn’t the only popular animated DC TV show from the early 2010s that various fans have hoped would be revived. There’s also been support for Green Lantern: The Animated Series to follow suit, and Ernie Altbacker, one of the main writers on the show, is all in for this to happen.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Corrie's old set to return!

Audrey's old salon is making a comeback on Coronation Street, this is great, I missed it when characters like David and Maria worked there. https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/coronation-street/a40602241/coronation-street-audrey-surprise-salon/. Posts: 11,414. Forum Member. ✭✭. 13/07/22 - 17:38 #2. Awesome loved that Salon. Posts: 3,066. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 13/07/22 - 17:54 #3. Return? Was...
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

EastEnders: Best original Slater

Only adding the original Slaters that were introduced in September 2000, also adding Garry because he was introduced with them. I went for Garry. Although he wasn’t a Slater, his addition was brilliant and was exactly what the family needed when they were introduced. He was interesting and had potential when he first joined and was a great character until he started to become a bit of a loser and his friendship with Minty was what ruined the character for me (unpopular opinion I know) and his relationship with Dawn was overrated, I much preferred him with Lynne in his earlier time on the show.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Juliette Binoche turned down Spielberg 3 times, says his "films lack women"

Binoche says she passed on an offer from Spielberg not once but three times. “I don’t remember very well but Steven reminded me recently! The first time was for ‘Indiana Jones 3’, because I was doing ‘The Lovers on the Bridge’ with Leos Carax, The second time, for ‘Schindler’s List,’ I was pregnant, and then for the dinosaurs (‘Jurassic Park’), I had already committed to ‘Three Colors: Blue’. It would have been amusing to do ‘Jurassic Park’ to see how [Spielberg] makes the film, but at the same time, Spielberg is more of a men’s director, like Scorsese actually.”
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Criminal Minds revival gets huge update

Criminal Minds fans are in for more procedural adventures as the CBS series' revival has just been ordered at Paramount+. TVLine reports that the upcoming show has found a home for its ten-episode run at the streamer. The original series aired its fifteenth and final season in 2020. It had...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise's Kris Marshall gives first tease of spin-off series

Death in Paradise fans were intrigued last month when a spin-off titled Beyond Paradise was announced, focusing on Kris Marshall's Humphrey Goodman back in the UK. But would a spin-off actually work without all the sun and beaches? Well, Marshall himself has now teased the new show to Digital Spy, revealing it will still feature picturesque environments but of a different kind, while the scripts have their own flavour as well.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Casting so OFF this year...

When I think about how underwhelming this year's Casa Amor boys were, it really shows how off the casting team were this year. In my opinion, Jay, Charlie & Danica should have been Casa Amor entrants whilst Billy should have been an OG Islander. For me, Dami wouldn't have made the cut at all.
TV SERIES

