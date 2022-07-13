Remembering Dowagiac’s Gentle Giant Chris Taylor

It was one month ago today that Chris Taylor would have turned 72 years old on June 13th, sadly, the story of Dowagiac's Chris Taylor is one of celebration, success, and tragedy. There are many things he accomplished not only on the mat but in the squared circle, and his Amatur...
14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
Tiger Woods shed tears as he walked down the 18th hole at St Andrews for what may be the final time in his career.The 46-year-old is still not fully recovered from a serious car crash last year, but was determined to play back at the home of golf where he won two of his three Open Championships. However, he struggled over the first two rounds at the Open on Thursday and Friday and missed the cut to bring his tournament to an early end. In what may have been his final competitive appearance on The Old Course, his playing partners...
Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson doesn't mess around when it comes to lawn maintenance. Earlier this week, Woodson's daughter, Mariah, posted a photo of him overlooking his lawn. "My dad takes his yard so seriously," Maria wrote. "He won yard of the month in his neighborhood and hasn't stopped showing...
TORONTO (AP) — Teoscar Hernández and Matt Chapman hit three-run home runs, Alek Manoah snapped a three-start winless streak with seven strong innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the depleted Kansas City Royals 8-1 on Friday night. Kansas City, in last place in the AL Central, was without 10 unvaccinated players and bolstered its roster with Triple-A and Double-A prospects. The Royals lost for the second time in seven games. Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 are not allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, which means they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time. Among the 10 players on Kansas City’s 26-man roster who stayed home were All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi, two-time All-Star Whit Merrifield, future cornerstones Kyle Isbel and MJ Melendez and outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Also barred were first baseman Hunter Dozier, right-handed starters Brad Keller and Brady Singer, reliever Dylan Coleman and backup catcher Cam Gallagher.
The Gonzaga and Michigan State men's basketball teams will reportedly play in a Veterans Day matinée matchup on an aircraft carrier. According to reports, the squads will face off on the USS Abraham Lincoln at the Naval Air Station in North Island, a subsection of San Diego. ESPN will host the tilt as part of its Armed Forces Classic coverage.
Over the years, Michigan coaches have challenged certain players to step up to better the team — guys like Mazi Smith whose emergence could be the difference between good and great seasons. Some were up to the challenge … some weren’t. But few over the years have...
The Wolverine’s Chris Balas and former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene discuss the passing of coach Gary Moeller, the latest on NIL and conference expansion during this episode of the podcast. Watch or listen to the full Michigan discussion below. Follow The Wolverine’s media content. The...
On Wednesday, July 13th, Michigan State general manager and director of player personnel Saeed Khalif joined Brian Mosallam and Justin Thind on The SD4L Show. Khalif has overseen a very successful recruiting and roster building operation since he arrived in East Lansing last summer. He works hand-in-hand with head coach Mel Tucker in crafting the vision of the program. He joined the show to discuss various topics related to recruiting, NIL, Mel Tucker, program perception, and more.
Comments / 2