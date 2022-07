A Starfield fan theory suggests the game will be released in March next year. Originally scheduled to launch on November 11, 2022, Bethesda delayed Starfield until the first half of 2023 to give us "the best, most polished version" of its incredibly ambitious sci-fi RPG. After much anticipation, we finally got our first look at the game in action last month during the Summer Game Fest. While we now have a much better idea of what to expect from the Starfield when it arrives, exactly when that will be remains a mystery. Or does it?

