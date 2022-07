At Tuesday’s short meeting, the Huntingburg Council approved the guidelines for the use of a historic home the city purchased earlier this year. The home at 405 North Main was purchased by the city to be razed and used for additional parking. However, several local individuals involved in historic preservation, as well as the director for the Indiana Landmarks Southern Regional office, Greg Sekula, implored the city to seek proposals for the structure due to its historical significance as an early home in the city and location near downtown.

HUNTINGBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO