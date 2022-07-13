ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Teen found dead near football field in Douglasville park

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY — A teen was found dead in a Douglasville park on Tuesday.

Police confirmed they are investigating the teen’s death as a homicide. The incident happened at Jesse Davis Park in Douglasville.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer went to the scene in Douglasville on Tuesday night, as crime investigators canvassed the area.

Police blocked off area on Old Dallas Road near the football field.

Officers are working to confirm the identity of the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

