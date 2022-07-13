ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County's largest homeless shelter to close down

fox13news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest shelter for homeless families in Pinellas County is closing...

www.fox13news.com

Comments / 16

Paula Echols
2d ago

this is a sad we need the government to focus on 5he problem at hand the government is so quick to send money to other countries but here in America they're not even taking care of the Americans that here and going through the same problems that everyone else going through in every other country we have have families that are one paycheck away from being homeless we have a homeless outbreak we have homeless people with mental problems we have a gun violence in America we got food shortage we got gas prices going up but they will not be like everybody else but the ones who get out here every day and work to take care of their families I'm just sitting here shaking my head it's a outrage I have in my heart for any and everyone

Reply(2)
8
Amiee Van Cleave
2d ago

This horrible. We have a surplus in State account why are they doing This? There are another of homeless, single mom kids,they better start thinking how they are treating True Floridans,not the ones that that don't know how to vote,run from there voting record Hide out in Our state.Our Governor better be planning how he going to run this crowded and unwelcome Democrats.

Reply
5
Randy Huber
2d ago

Another 1.75 Billion dollars to Ukraine for the proxy war, this admin. does not care about the people in this country.

Reply(1)
5
Related
fox13news.com

Tampa City Council accepts $25 million grant for Riverwalk expansion

TAMPA, Fla. - The extension of the iconic Riverwalk in downtown Tampa is officially happening. Thursday evening, city leaders accepted a $24 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, thus approving the six-mile "West River Build Grant Project." : Tampa Bay pizzeria ranked among top 50 in US by...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Government
County
Pinellas County, FL
Local
Florida Society
Pinellas County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
fox13news.com

Small Polk County congregation helps community in big way

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Polk County congregation is a blessing to residents in need of a meal. For Chris Hart, the Bags of Blessings Food Pantry is a much-needed lifeline. "It helps supplement the food because basically anything we earn enough cash that goes towards rent," he said. Hart is...
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Scallop season in Gulf kicks off in Pasco County for 10 days only

HUDSON, Fla. - For the next ten days, it's scallop season in Pasco County. The region includes all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco county line and north of Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County. Plus, it includes all waters of the Anclote River. The daily bag limit is...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homeless Shelter
floridapolitics.com

Screwy plan for a new Florida city outrages its rural neighbors

Sprawling development would be built atop area that’s supposed to be protected for groundwater recharge. When anyone asks me the weirdest place in our very weird state of Florida, I always say it’s Pasco County. In addition to the usual mix of sketchy politicians and scummy developers, Pasco...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
fox13news.com

Ex-Port Richey mayor's conspiracy conviction overturned in Florida appeals court

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - An appeals court Friday overturned a former Port Richey mayor’s conviction on a charge of conspiracy to obstruct justice. The scandal surrounding former Mayor Dale Massad started unfolding in February 2019. Pasco County deputies went to arrest Massad and search his home, accusing him of operating on people in his garage without a medical license.
PORT RICHEY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy