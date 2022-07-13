Ravenna council considers rules to deal with the use of ATVs on city lots after complaints

Ravenna City Council is working on new rule that would address residents' complaints about ATV riding in neighborhoods.

Last week, council considered an ordinance that would have banned ATV riding on city lots smaller than five acres, or within 250 feet of a property boundary. However, the ordinance was sent back to committee after it failed to gain enough votes to be approved as emergency legislation, and several council member said they wanted to hear from more residents.

More: A bit more work to be done, but state OKs Ravenna Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

More: Ravenna police puppy Tucker and his human aim to comfort children in stressful situations

Councilwoman Amy Michael, who said she has been fielding complaints about a property owner in her neighborhood who has been riding an ATV on a residential lot, said she personally knocked on doors of people in the area. She said people she talked to agreed that ATV riding is not meant for city lots, and should be done on trails.

Residents who live near the lot where the ATV riding is talking place, she said, told her about being unable to sit outside, finding think layers of dust on their vehicles and outdoor furniture, and not being able to sit on their deck or use their swimming pools.

"We are four wheeler owners," Michael said, adding that she and her family take the ATVs out on trails, some out of state, to ride them. "We would not even think of doing anything on a city lot."

Michael said two residents expressed their opinion on the issue last week and it's unlikely that other residents will come forward at future meetings. Holding three readings on the ordinance, she said, means that it wouldn't be on the books until October.

"I don't want to do three readings," she said. "I think it's senseless."

Councilman Rob Kairis said the standards outlined in the ordinance, which were taken from ATV ordinances in other cities, are too broad to apply to Ravenna lots, since almost no properties are five acres. He also suggested the 250 foot distance be cut to 150 feet, since most yards aren't that wide either. He also suggested adding language that specifically addresses noise and dust. One city, he said, impounds ATVs when owners have repeated violations.

More: Ravenna's Carriage House Creamery opens second location in Mogadore

More: Portage County High School Sports Awards announce teams of the year, sponsored by Army ROTC

Councilwoman Cheryl Wood acknowledged that most residential properties are small — most are one quarter to one third of an acre — and would be too small to ride an ATV under the original ordinance. However, she said, that's the point.

"We're not writing this to ban ATVs," she said. "We're doing this to protect the right of people to enjoy their properties."

While some council members said the ordinance should outline non-recreational uses, others said those uses, which include landscaping and snow plowing, are already outlined in the proposed code.

Council President Andrew Kluge said he would communicate a list of council's concerns to Law Director Frank Cimino, who would be asked to craft a new version of the ordinance for council's meeting in August.

Reporter Diane Smith can be reached at 330-298-1139 or dsmith@recordpub.com.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna council considers rules to deal with the use of ATVs on city lots after complaints