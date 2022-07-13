ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etna Green, IN

Heritage Park A Topic Of Discussion At Etna Green Meeting

By Jackie Gorski
Times-Union Newspaper
 2 days ago

ETNA GREEN – There will be improvements to Heritage Park in the near future. Etna Green Clerk-Treasurer Patti Cook told the Town Council Tuesday cameras will be installed at the park by Hyperwave Telephones. It will cost $750 to be installed and $250 for wiring for the cameras. The cameras are...

timesuniononline.com

Times-Union Newspaper

Silver Lake Holds Public Hearing On Water Rate

SILVER LAKE - The Silver Lake Town Council held a public hearing Wednesday for the water rate decrease, following the removal of Indiana's utility receipts tax. Hearing no public comment, the Council closed the hearing and called the regular meeting to order. In old business, the Council approved ordinance 06-01-22...
SILVER LAKE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

County Council Approves Park Board Appointees

Three of the seats on the Kosciusko County Park and Recreation Board have been filled after the auditor announced her one appointment and the County Council voted on their two Thursday evening. The Commissioners will announce and vote on their two appointments to the Park Board Tuesday. In May, the...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Public Hearing Held For Milford Annexation With No Remonstrators

MILFORD - A public hearing was held on the proposed annexation of contiguous land into the town of Milford at Monday’s Milford Town Council meeting. The proposed area is the east side of the North Park subdivision and Zimmerman’s 20 acres behind it. Although several members of the...
MILFORD, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

County Redevelopment Looking At Establishing Syracuse TIF District

Kosciusko County Redevelopment Commission approved Thursday getting quotes for professional services in establishing a residential tax increment finance (TIF) district in the Syracuse area. The proposed TIF district is an approximately 112- to 117-acre property about 2 miles south of Syracuse on the north part of Lake Wawasee where South...
SYRACUSE, IN
goshenindiana.org

DEVELOPER BREAKS GROUND ON NEW 60-UNIT APARTMENT PROJECT

Construction work on the development of a 60-unit apartment complex on Indiana Avenue has started with a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the occasion. This new project will provide 60 new multi-family housing options for the Goshen area. The $12 million development will consist of market rate apartments and is expected to be completed by summer of 2023.
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Kelly Heckaman Honored For Service To 4-H

Kelly Heckaman was surprised when her husband said he wanted to go to the Sale of Champions at the Kosciusko County Community Fair Friday. She was even more surprised and in tears when she was honored for her service to 4-H after the sale. She was honored by Kosciusko County’s...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Aviation Commissioners Approve Task Order, Pay Request For Runway Projects

Warsaw Board of Aviation Commissioners on Tuesday approved a task order for airport runway 9-27 safety area phase I, a pay request for the power line lowering project at the end of runway 27 and closing out the runway 18-36 extension and rehabilitation project. Board member Dan Robinson asked during...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

60 unit apartment complex begins development in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations are underway for a groundbreaking ceremony in Goshen!. The ceremony will be held on Thursday for the new 60-unit apartment complex. It is planned for development at the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth Ave. That’s southwest of downtown Goshen, and right by the junior high school.
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Valley School Board To Consider New Hires Monday

AKRON – The Tippecanoe Valley School Board will be introduced to several new employees at Monday’s meeting. Those employees include coordinator Nicole Hines and lead instructor Jody Moss for the Valley Early Learning Academy. In May, Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation announced it was opening a day care center...
TIPPECANOE, IN
WNDU

Bare Hands Brewery moves ahead with South Bend expansion

Class action lawsuit against Marshall County Jail to be dropped, judge rules. A jail that was “routinely” running at 130-percent capacity at that time is now rarely over its 233-bed limit. Inmate death at St. Joseph County Jail under investigation. Updated: 20 minutes ago. Police say a female...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Chain Gang Barbershop Quartet To Perform At Warsaw Public Library

Come see the performance of the Chain Gang Barbershop Quartet at the Warsaw Community Public Library on July 25 at 6 p.m. Hear the Chain Gang sing in harmony and charm the audience with their a cappella American standards and summertime classics. Visit with community members during a free ice...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

State Road 9 in Huntington County to close for bridge repairs

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) The Indiana Department of Transportation will be closing State Road 9 between W 800 N and W 900 N for bridge maintenance work. Crews will begin working on or after July 18, with work expected to last until mid-August. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Military Veteran Stand Down July 22

The Military Veteran Stand Down for 2022 is set for 3 to 6 p.m. EST July 22 at the Warsaw Municipal Airport, 3000 Airport Road, Warsaw. Register online or call the Warsaw Center for Career Connections at 574-269-1351, ext. 4122. Open to all veterans, service members and their families and...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Warsaw Schools Moves Forward With Warsaw Community High School Building Project

Warsaw School Board approved to move forward with the second phase of the Warsaw Community High School construction project with the price for the project not to exceed $3,492,000. The vote came after representatives from integrated design and delivery engineering firm Performance Services gave a presentation to the Board on...
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

KCCVB, CCAC Update Visitors Commission On Travel Trends

The Kosciusko County Convention, Recreation and Visitors Commission heard updates from the Kosciusko County Convention And Visitors Bureau and the City-County Athletic Complex (CCAC) Wednesday. Cori Humes, executive director of the KCCVB, informed the Commission on some recent travel trends. Inflation is still affecting travelers, “but not as nearly as...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
xrock1039.com

Multiple Railroad Crossings Blocked in Valparaiso

In Valparaiso, multiple railroad crossings have been blocked this morning resulting in traffic congestion through the city’s downtown area north of Lincolnway. Valparaiso Police report that all crossings along the Canadian National tracks from Silhavy Road to the west have been blocked. A news release states there is no emergency and that the train is stopped due to a mechanical issue that is being addressed as quickly as possible. Police say detours around the crossings for north/south traffic include State Road 49, State Road 2 at Evans Avenue and Campbell Street. Motorists are advised that the Campbell Street bridge crossing is also experiencing heavy traffic and utilizing an eastern alternative may be a preferred route. Valparaiso Police ask everyone to please be safe and patient as the traffic delays are being corrected.
VALPARAISO, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Purdue Extension To Share Lawn Tips

Kosciusko County Purdue Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educators will share tips on getting your lawn off to a great start and keeping it healthy all season long. Ask questions and get answers from a qualified specialist. Attend this free event at the Warsaw Community Public Library on Monday at 6 p.m.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

