Heritage Park A Topic Of Discussion At Etna Green Meeting

In Valparaiso, multiple railroad crossings have been blocked this morning resulting in traffic congestion through the city’s downtown area north of Lincolnway. Valparaiso Police report that all crossings along the Canadian National tracks from Silhavy Road to the west have been blocked. A news release states there is no emergency and that the train is stopped due to a mechanical issue that is being addressed as quickly as possible. Police say detours around the crossings for north/south traffic include State Road 49, State Road 2 at Evans Avenue and Campbell Street. Motorists are advised that the Campbell Street bridge crossing is also experiencing heavy traffic and utilizing an eastern alternative may be a preferred route. Valparaiso Police ask everyone to please be safe and patient as the traffic delays are being corrected.

VALPARAISO, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO