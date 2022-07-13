Why are women almost never mass shooters? | Letters

People visit one of the memorials to the seven victims along Central Avenue in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 10, 2022. [ BRIAN CASSELLA | Chicago Tribune ]

Where is women’s rage?

If men kill because they are full of rage, why don’t women? What do we do with our rage? Rage has become a defining aspect of our culture — a culture that prizes women’s silence and docility. Rage in men is a destructive rage. It is based on emotional repression, lack of empathy, is fueled with jealousy and glorified in violence promoted as entertainment and sports.

There are women who have been used and abused, ignored and unloved. Women who have been passed around and discarded, feeling alone and valueless. What do they do with their hurt and their anger? Women’s rage doesn’t go away. It buries itself under the expectation of passivity, maternity, compassion and maturity.

Some women transfer their anger onto their children through abuse. Some cut themselves, to remind themselves they are still among the living. Some harm themselves through substance abuse to have moments of forgetfulness.

Do they stock weapons secretly, the deadlier the better, troll public places, see enemies wherever they go? Do they fantasize about deathly revenge on perfect strangers and children? Do they even imagine mass murder? No, those who do that are men.

When a newborn child lies in its parents’ arms, do they say, “Someday you will be so angry that you will kill?” Or do they look to themselves as the examples of what they hope their child will become? Do they know that their footsteps are real to follow in? Or do they look away and hope for the best?

Carol Moyle, St. Petersburg

An XY problem

What is wrong with American men? | Column, July 12

It’s so refreshing to see a piece about gun violence in America that addresses the elephant in the room. Columnist Leonard Pitts explains that almost 98% of the shooters are male. I remember saying not that long after the Uvalde shooting that we had a “XY” problem in this country. It’s about time someone actually said it. It’s also about time the “XY’s” do something about it.

T. Corelli, New Port Richey

Power and control

Here’s the harm that Gov. DeSantis is inflicting on Florida | Column, July 12

In his recent column, Charlie Crist told us all that Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing to consolidate his power and control over Floridians. Now is this the Charlie Crist the Republican, independent or Democrat talking? Besides switching parties quicker than a Dan Ruth one-liner, Rep. Crist would never do anything for power and control, would he?

Scott Shimer, Land O’ lakes