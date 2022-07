Sunshine and southwesterly winds help force our highs back into the 90s. GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The excessive heat that has been present over the Midwest will start to filter into the East over the next few days. With our already high humidity, this will likely lead to the issuance of heat advisories across the area. The good news is today will be a transition day instead of a “peak heat” day. Highs will run in the low 90s with the humidity making it feel like we’re between 99°-103°. The heat will be reinforced with a steady southwesterly breeze, coming in at 5 to 10 mph. The heat will try to force a sea breeze front into existence this afternoon, however the resulting storms will be isolated.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO