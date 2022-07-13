ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in motorcycle crash near Holland

By Michael Oszust
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was killed in a motorcycle crash near Holland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcycle crash happened shortly before midnight Wednesday on Ottawa Beach Road near the intersection of Counts Cove in Park Township, northwest of Holland.

Investigators believe a motorcyclist was heading westbound on Ottawa Beach Road at a high rate of speed when he lost control, left the roadway and crashed. The 22-year-old Holland man died from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

His name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.

