Thousands of people on the Isle of Sheppey were left without running water for a second day in the midst of a sweltering heatwave.Schools and public buildings across the Kentish island were forced to close on Wednesday after efforts to restart supplies were hampered when a second water pipe burst overnight.Southern Water said it fixed the pipe that first cut off supplies on Monday but restoring pressure to the system overwhelmed another pipe and closed the network off again.A third emergency station was set up at Sheerness Tesco on the north point of the island to provide residents with bottled...

