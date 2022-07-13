The Daily Record 2021-22 Coaches of the Year

Most great coaches will say they've never won a game.

Coaches don't put on the uniform. They don't have to run laps and sprints. They don't have to stand on the free throw line with the game hanging in the balance.

But coaches are hugely important in sports, especially in high school. A dedicated, knowledgeable coach makes a difference on game day, but especially on the days in between — during practices, workouts and the offseason.

The behind-the-scenes work of a great high school coach usually isn't noticed by more than a handful of people. But the hours they put in doing the work nobody else wants to do can change the lives of the young people they coach.

The Daily Record announced its players of the year in all sports over the past week. Now it's time for the top coaches of the 2021-22 season to get their due.

Note: Only coaches in sports with full or nearly full team participation were considered.

The Daily Record Coach of the Year, Girls Basketball Coach of the Year

Rich Geiser, Waynedale

After the best season in Waynedale girls basketball history, there seemed nowhere to go but down. The Golden Bears' top three scorers all graduated, forcing a complete revamp of player roles and style of play.

But the Bears didn't regress. Not at all.

Waynedale went undefeated during the 2021-22 regular season, advancing all the way to the Div. III state semifinals for the second straight season, establishing itself as an elite program that's here to stay.

Geiser's leadership has been a big part of building what has been the best program in Wayne County for two straight years. While he pushes his players in both games and practice, Geiser's encouraging attitude is one of his defining characteristics as a coach.

Great head coaches don't exist without a dedicated staff, and the Bears had one of those too, headlined by Geiser's lead assistant Rick Mast — the defensive architect for the Bears. Mast gave the Bears a different style of leader who helped compliment Geiser.

Nobody did a better job during the 2021-22 school year of leading a high school program than Geiser.

Baseball Coach of the Year

Lucas Daugherty, Waynedale

When Daugherty stepped into the head coaching position at Waynedale prior to the 2020-21 school year, he knew he was now in charge of one of the best programs in the area.

He still may not have envisioned winning a state championship just two seasons later.

Daugherty and the rest of the Bears' staff have created a created a culture at Waynedale that encourages constant improvement, but also encourages fun.

When tragedy struck the Waynedale community during the Bears' playoff run, Daugherty helped his players navigate the loss of a classmate, empowering his players to lead when necessary.

The end result was a state championship, which is something very few of the area's baseball coaches have ever accomplished.

Boys Basketball Coach of the Year

Brian West, Norwayne

Like most coaches, West hates losing. But unlike most coaches, he hasn't had to deal with losing very often over the past several years.

West has helped guide Norwayne to its best three-year stretch in program history — three district titles and 67 wins in three years.

The Bobcats lost just three games this season, despite completely changing their style of play and only returning a few key members from the 2020-21 team. They ran into the defending Div. III state champion Lutheran East in regional play for the second year in a row but have proved themselves as one of the best small public schools in the state for an extended period.

And with one of the best freshman classes in recent WCAL history, along with standouts Justin Rupp and Ethan Hann coming back in 2022-23, the Bobcats should keep winning going forward, and winning big.

Football Coach of the Year

Zach Gardner, West Holmes

They'll remember the 2021 football season in Holmes County for a long time.

The Knights went undefeated during the regular season and won their first regional title on their way to a 14-1 record. The West Holmes record book now looks completely different because of that team.

Gardner's creativity and dedication were big difference-makers during the Knights' run. While Gardner embraces some of the old-school football mantras, he's a forward-thinking offensive coach who finds ways to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. However, when it called for it, Gardner wasn't afraid to run the ball 10 times in a row if he needed to, which played a big part in West Holmes' win over Wooster especially.

West Holmes football is thriving like very few times in its history, and Gardner deserves credit for that.

Boys Soccer Coach of the Year

J.P. Lytle, Wooster

Wooster's competition across all sports is the toughest in the entire area, and that's no different in soccer.

The Generals have been consistently good over the years but have stalled out in the playoffs when facing bigger schools from the north. Their last district semifinal appearance came all the way back in 2005.

Until this year.

Lytle, who played on that 2005 team, helped build Wooster into a program that belongs on the bigger stages. That meant playing a tough regular season schedule and plenty of tough practices, which all paid off as the Generals rolled 6-2 over Brecksville to clinch a trip to the district rounds.

Girls Soccer Coach of the Year

Ruth Coney, Chippewa

The expectations are always high in Doylestown, but the Chipps didn't necessarily enter the playoffs as a state contender in 2021. With a dominant Manchester team in their district and defending state champion Kirtland in their region, the path to the state semifinals was as tough as ever.

Chippewa's response was shutting out both Manchester and Kirtland, along with their first-team All-Ohio stars Emma King and Erika Zschuppe, and clinching another state berth.

Coney's coaching has been a constant during the Chipps' run, and the program is still going strong, with quality depth every year at the high school level and a huge youth program.

Even during a year when Norwayne bested them to win the WCAL, the Chipps finished strong and proved they're a team to be reckoned with.

Softball Coach of the Year

Cayla Mattox, Tuslaw

Most new mothers will take at least a few weeks off before returning to any kind of work after giving birth. Mattox didn't see that as an option.

After coaching the entire season while pregnant, Mattox became a mother the day after her team's district championship win. Less than a week later, Mattox was in the dugout for Tuslaw's regional semifinal game.

The Mustangs ended up making the best playoff run in program history, making it all the way to the state championship game before losing 5-2 to Wheelersburg.

Mattox's leadership has helped build Tuslaw into a program that wins year after year and has resulted in the best years in program history.

Triway head coach Ron Rock and assistant coach Jennie Bishko deserve recognition as well, as both coaches made a huge imprint on the 2022 Div. II state champs.

Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year

Jacob Morgan, Norwayne

Norwayne had minimal presence at the 2021 track and field state championships, sending just two runners to the big stage.

During Morgan's first year as head coach, the Bobcats sent seven to Columbus and came back to Creston with a state title. A mix of sprint, relay and throwing success helped the Bobcats capture a championship that didn't seem possible a year ago.

Morgan helped convince some of Norwayne's top athletes to come out for track this year after being on the fence about it initially.

Throwing coach Bri Indorf needs to be mentioned as well. She coached star throwers Colby Morlock and Dillon Morlock, who were the two biggest reasons Norwayne won the title, with 1-2 finishes in both the shot put and discus at state.

Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year

Terry O'Hare, Norwayne

Nobody in the area has coached track & field longer than O'Hare, and nobody does it better.

Once again, Norwayne was the team to beat throughout Wayne County in 2022. While Jaylee Wingate was a standout runner who could have helped carry a lot of teams, the Bobcats' depth is what made them special and enabled them to churn out victory after victory against the rest of their local competition.

Eight Norwayne girls ran at the state meet — more than any other team in the area, boys or girls. O'Hare's continued dedication has helped keep the program performing at a high level.

Volleyball Coach of the Year

Hillary Plybon, Orrville

In 2019, Orrville volleyball won eight games.

Traditionally one of the area's top programs, the Red Riders needed to rebuild. The hope was it would pay off in the future.

The future arrived in 2021, and Orrville once again took its place as one of the best teams around, beating the class of the WCAL in Waynedale and Smithville on the district stage before advancing all the way to the regional finals.

Plybon and her staff were instrumental in building the framework of the team and instilling the confidence they needed to win big in the tournament.

Dalton's Allison Hostelter should also be mentioned for guiding the Bulldogs to a district title, despite returning just two players with significant varsity experience from the previous season.

Wrestling Coach of the Year

Scott Vaughn, West Holmes

West Holmes has been one of the area's wrestling powerhouses for years, and 2021-22 was another big season in Millersburg.

One of the biggest highlights was taking back the OCC title from Ashland, along with capturing a sectional team title. The Knights sent another contingent to the Div. II state tournament, with five wrestlers making it to Columbus, including state runner-up Mason Taylor.

Despite some of the Knights' top wrestlers joining the season late because of their extended football run, West Holmes performed at a high level all year.

Vaughn continues to keep the program running like a well-oiled machine.