Jasprit Bumrah was on fire in the first ODI between England and India on Tuesday as he ran through the Three Lions top-order to register figures of 6/19 at The Oval in London. The Ahmedabad-born quick’s stunning display in the British capital was the best by an Indian fast bowler on English soil. As he wreaked havoc among the English batters, former England captain Nasser Hussain declared Jasprit Bumrah the “best all-format bowler in the world”. Subsequently, India legend Sachin Tendulkar, current England skipper Jos Buttler and Michael Vaughan all agreed with Nasser Hussain’s comments as they hailed Jasprit Bumrah for his continuing adaptation in line with the requirements of different formats of the game. However, Jasprit Bumrah downplayed Nasser Hussain’s remarks as he claimed that praise and criticism were part and parcel of a professional athlete’s career.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO