Brenau University earns accreditation for more degree programs

brenau

There is accreditation for three more degree programs at Brenau University: the school in Gainesville says programs include its Doctor of Nursing Practice, the Bachelor of Business Administration, and the Master of Business Administration.

From Edie Rogers, Brenau University…

The international Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs has reaffirmed Brenau University’s accreditation. The designation ensures business students gain the skills and knowledge sought by employers.

James Eck, Ph.D., provost and vice president of academic affairs at Brenau, praised the work of the College of Business and Communication to earn the renewal of accreditation.

“The reaccreditation highlights the excellence of our programs, the expertise of our faculty, and the extraordinary leadership exhibited by Dr. Washington-Hubbard as the Swinton A. Griffith III Dean of the College of Business and Communication,” Eck said. “The ACBSP designation confirms that a business degree from Brenau means our graduates are ready to enter the workforce and make a difference from day one.”

The accreditation pertains to Brenau’s Bachelor of Business Administration degree programs in accounting, general business, finance, human resource management and marketing, as well as Master of Business Administration degree programs in 14 concentration areas. The accrediting body sets minimum standards that focus on student outcomes and teaching quality.

Washington-Hubbard said the designation from ACBSP represents external validation that a business school’s programs meet universally accepted standards. Accreditation also means that the curriculum aligns with the current industry needs and expectations, she noted.

“Students who earn a business degree from an ACBSP-accredited program show employers that they are knowledgeable in their chosen career fields and will be a valuable addition to their team,” Washington-Hubbard said. “For those who choose to continue their education with an MBA or other advanced degrees, most graduate schools select students who have an undergraduate degree from an accredited program.”

Business programs with ACBSP accreditation are fully reviewed every 10 years, but may have intermediate reviews. The work to maintain that designation is ongoing at Brenau, Washington-Hubbard said. Business faculty and staff collect data on an ongoing basis, and faculty members remain up-to-date on industry-specific professional certifications.

“The ACBSP noted several strengths of our programs, and they specifically were impressed with the level of expertise evidenced by the number of credentials our full-time faculty and our adjuncts hold,” Washington-Hubbard said. “We have amazing faculty and adjunct instructors, and I’m proud that they are recognized among the best in the nation in their specific fields.”

Brenau also was applauded for the services provided to business students, who can take advantage of career-related workshops, internship opportunities, and an annual professional development week that provides resume reviews and mock interviews.

ACBSP expects accredited programs to have close ties to the business world, and Washington-Hubbard is working to strengthen Brenau’s links to regional industries. Her plans to reactivate the college’s advisory board include turning it into a two-tier group that provides strategic and academic feedback, and instituting industry connection days that send faculty into the local business community to make connections.

In addition to the ACBSP accreditation, Brenau’s undergraduate and graduate human resource management programs also are academically aligned with the Society for Human Resource Management and HR Certification Institute. The MBA in project management’s curriculum is aligned with the national Project Management Professional certification exam.

©2022 Cox Media Group