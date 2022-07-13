St Mary’s honors top nurse

susan ivester

Susanne Ivester, a registered nurse who provides care to patients in their home as part of St. Mary’s Home Health Care Services, has received St. Mary’s systemwide DAISY Award for Nursing Excellence.

Ivester was nominated by a patient for not only being smart and competent, but compassionate and caring.

“She is worth her weight in gold and is in the perfect job,” the patient told Ivester’s supervisor, Nicole Woods. “She genuinely took an interest in my life, not just my health issues. She talked with me about my life, my family, and even my dog. She always made me feel like I, as a person, truly matter. She is a kind, beautiful soul and St. Mary’s is lucky to have her!”

“I am thrilled that one of our patients took the time to call and compliment Susanne,” Woods said. “She is a wonderful person, and her personality comes through in the compassionate care she provides to her patients. We have a great team here in Home Health Care, and Susanne is a vital part of it. I’m so happy for her!”

“Receiving the DAISY Award is something that a nurse can take with them for their entire career,” said St. Mary’s DAISY Award coordinator and director of orthopedics, Ann Gomes. “It’s special for every nurse who receives it. We are proud of all our nurses, but especially proud of Susanne and all of our DAISY Award recipients.”

Ivester is a resident of Good Hope who joined St. Mary’s in August 2021. She is married to Jamie Ivester and they have two children, Evan, 17, and Lizzie, 12.

About the DAISY Award

The DAISY Award is an international recognition program that celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide day-in and day-out. It is inspired by the nurses who provided care to Patrick Barnes, a 33-year-old husband and father who lost his fight against a deadly autoimmune disease in 1999. His family created the DAISY Foundation, which now partners with more than 5,000 hospitals and schools in all 50 states plus 31 countries and territories to honor and inspire extraordinary nurses. Learn more about the DAISY Award at https://www.daisyfoundation.org/.

At St. Mary’s, each DAISY Award recipient is recognized at a public ceremony with their colleagues. They receive a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, and a stone sculpture entitled “A Healer’s Touch” that is hand-carved In Africa. In addition, they and their colleagues are invited to celebrate the occasion with cinnamon rolls, one of Patrick’s favorite treats.

Anyone can nominate a St. Mary’s nurse for the DAISY Award, including patients, patients’ family members, providers, and colleagues. Any nurse in the St. Mary’s system is eligible, including those at all three hospitals as well as home health care/hospice services and medical group offices. The nomination simply asks you to share your story of why a nurse is special to you. St. Mary’s honors eight nurses each year.

There are two ways you can nominate a St. Mary’s nurse for the DAISY Award:

· Visit St. Mary’s DAISY Award webpage at https://www.stmaryshealthcaresystem.org/for-patients/after-your-stay/daisy-award

· Contact Melissa McDaniel, Marketing Administrative Assistant and Volunteer Coordinator, at 706.389.3890, option 3.

